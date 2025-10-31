The Economic Diplomacy Forum successfully organized its first seminar “Economic Diplomacy in a Changing Global System: Insights from China’s Success” in collaboration with the Consulate General of the People’s Republic of China in Karachi.

The Economic Diplomacy Forum (EDF), in collaboration with the Consulate General of the People’s Republic of China in Karachi, successfully organized its first seminar titled “Economic Diplomacy in a Changing World Order: Insights from China’s Success.”The seminar brought together diplomats, business leaders, policy experts, and academia to discuss the evolving role of economic diplomacy in a rapidly changing global landscape.In his Key note speech, the Consul General of China H.E. Yang Yundong, extended his congratulations to the organizers for successfully hosting a seminar on Economic Diplomacy, describing it as a timely and meaningful initiative to strengthen understanding of regional and global economic trends.

From Left CG of Malaysia Herman Hardynata Ahmed, CG of Sri Lanka Sanjeewa Pattiwila, DG Foreign Affairs Irfan Soomro, President Economic Diploamcy Forum Dr. Muhammad Farooq Afzal, Chairman BMG Zubair Motiwala, Dr. Huma Baqai, CG of Oman Sami Abdullah Alkhanjari, CG of China Yang Yundong, Dr. Junaid Ahmed, CG of Thailand Surachet Boonthinan, Deputy High Commissioner Bangladesh Sakib Sadakat and Economic Consular Indonesia Dr. Ahmad Syofian

He stated that despite the rapidly changing international landscape, geopolitical tensions, and the ongoing global economic slowdown, China has steadfastly adhered to its policies of development, peace, dialogue, and economic progress.Sharing key economic indicators, the Consul General highlighted that from 2012 to 2024, China’s GDP grew from USD 7.6 trillion to USD 19 trillion, marking an average growth rate of over six percent. He added that China’s contribution to global economic growth has increased from 11 percent to 17 percent, while the country has also lifted more than 100 million people out of poverty.

The Consul General reaffirmed that China and Pakistan share a deep and enduring partnership, adding that beyond the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), both nations are actively collaborating across multiple sectors to enhance bilateral cooperation. Dr. Muhammad Farooq Afzal, Founder President of EDF, highlighted that diplomacy today must go beyond traditional political engagement and must focus on economic partnerships, investment facilitation, trade, and technology cooperation.

He emphasized that Pakistan’s prosperity depends on its ability to align diplomacy with economic priorities.Dr. Farooq Afzal lauded China’s remarkable transformation through its vision, consistency, and long-term planning, noting that initiatives like the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) and the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) demonstrate the power of economic diplomacy in achieving shared prosperity.

He further stated that EDF aims to serve as a bridge between policy, diplomacy, and business, promoting constructive dialogue and collaboration with other friendly countries.Other notable speakers at the seminar included Dr. Junaid Ahmed, Dr. Huma Baqai, Chairman BMG Zubair Motiwala and Irfan Soomro.