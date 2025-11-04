Karachi : The fourth day of the World Culture Festival 2025 featured an inspiring art exhibition titled “The Earth Song” held at Café De Art. The exhibition was inaugurated by Sindh Minister for Culture and Tourism, Syed Zulfiqar Ali Shah, accompanied by President Arts Council Muhammad Ahmed Shah, Parliamentary Secretary for Health Qasim Soomro, and a Swedish artist, Domi Forest.

The event showcased the works of renowned artists, including Shahid Rassam and Farrukh Tanveer Shahab, alongside several emerging and established painters.

Speaking at the occasion, Minister Zulfiqar Ali Shah said, This is the second World Culture Festival, and through media coverage, it is being seen across the world. In many countries once torn by war, now colors and creativity prevail. Through culture, we have shown the world that Pakistan is a peaceful nation where people of every religion, language, and ethnicity come together under one roof. Ahmed Shah has breathed life into this festival. Last year, 44 countries participated — this year, we expect the number to rise to 150.”He added that the Sindh Government stands firmly with the Arts Council, ensuring continuous collaboration with its officials and departments to support the festival and its international guests. We are showcasing Pakistan’s rich cultural heritage to our visitors while also learning from global artistic expressions. We must revive the traditions and art forms that are fading away. I am thankful to Ahmed Shah, his team, and all the participating artists. Our religion teaches peace, love, and brotherhood, and today Karachi reflects that — hatred is slowly disappearing,” he remarked.

Meanwhile, President of the Arts Council, Muhammad Ahmed Shah, said, “We inaugurated the World Culture Festival on October 31. The first exhibition featured international artists, and today’s show highlights the creative works of our students. People from all corners of the world are visiting us. Discussions are also taking place on AI and environmental themes. During the festival, nine exhibitions will be held, six of which are by international artists. He further revealed that the Council received 3,350 films from around the world, out of which 100 award-winning films are being screened during the festival. “We are presenting the finest works from around the world. The Sindh Government and Minister Zulfiqar Ali Shah have extended great support to this festival,” he added.

The exhibition featured a vibrant collection of artworks by artists including Farrukh Shahab, Jamal Aashqeen, Amina Khan, and others such as A.H. Shirazi, Anam Ashraf, Aqib Faiz, Arif Ansari, Asim Naqvi, Bailey Constas, Bilal Ahmed, Faha Shabi, F.S. Karachiwala, Habib Nasir, Hanan Munir, Imran Ahmed, Inshal Tahir, Khalid Anwar, Maria Touheed, Maryam Rehman, Masood A. Khan, Minal Bano, Nayyab Noor, Pushpa Lata, S.M. Raza, Shabbir, Shazia Nadeem, Tabeer, Taha Zaidi, Tanveer Farooqi, Yousuf, Zahra Ali, Zulekha Mandokhel, and Sabiha Nasruddin.