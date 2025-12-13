The establishment of the much-awaitedElectronic Traffic Challan system in Karachi has taken majority civilians by surprise. The system came with high hopes of transparency, fairness and minimization of corruption. A zoomed out perspective would show progression towards a more data and technologically induced security system, however upon zooming in, we have seen resentment across the board from the common person, who expects excellent facilities yet does not bother to abide by the regulations imposed to achieve order. Complaints and controversial comments have been scattering across social media about the unlawful system and structure however, we forget about the unlawfulness that citizens carry within themselves and display it on the roads.

Establishment of the E-challan system is most imperative and highly overdue. For far too long, civilians of Karachi have considered the roads as their own playground, frolicking as they please without any care for their own safety nor for that of others. The E-Challan system, no matter how harshly, keeps people in a bind with strict penalties for the most basic rules that even young children are aware of. This so-called Tax can be seen as the catalyst that exposes public indiscipline.

The list of violations are unfortunately never ending: driving without helmets, driving without seatbelts, no usage of turning signals, proudly driving in the opposite direction of a one-way street, over speeding, reckless driving, double to triple parking, breaking signals and most commonly, driving without proper documentation. Motorcyclists pushing through every crevice within the traffic they could find, dumper drivers and bus drivers racing as if they may be a part of the Fast and The Furious franchise, car drivers with a mentality of owning the roads they drive on and rickshaw drivers stopping to pick up a ride in the middle of busy roads. Our roads have been plagued with such acts of misconduct and yet the common person seeks to play the blame game.

People tend to focus on the monetary nuances of the high penalties yet forget the most important cost that is in the form of life itself. It has also been claimed by the World Health Organization (WHO) that mostroad-side accidents take place in middle to low income countries inclusive of Pakistan, due to non-acknowledgement of traffic rules. Imperfect roads cannot be deemed as a genuine reason for rule breaking.

For years, the bribery culture has deeply penetrated our society whenever any instance of rule breaking had taken place to the point that it has become the norm. This “Norm” has been identified as a degree of negotiation when for civilians. Implementation of the E-Challan system has taken away any opportunity for negotiation from civilians and has also taken away powers from corrupt traffic policemen. The publics intense reaction is proof that the deterrent is working. Instead of complaining, civilians should use the appeals process, which though is not perfect, will overtime improve for the better.

Every instance of lack of discipline would lead to hindrance with the cities social and economic progress. Resources would have to be utilized in order to clear out crash sites with vehicle debris further causing road blockages. The chronic impatience of our people is an everlasting disease where individual convenience creates greater inconvenience.

Civic thinking must change in tandem with the transition to digital enforcement. We need to look in the mirror instead of blaming flawed signage and potholes. Did you have your helmet on? Did you register your car correctly? Did you stop at the red light? We have to provide our own answers to these issues.

Let’s accept the accountability that the e-challan imposes on us rather than fighting it. Disciplined, law-abiding citizenry, not flawless governments, are what create a safe Karachi.