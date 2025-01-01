KARACHI (INP) : The decision of the secondary board to conduct the annual examinations of the ninth and tenth classes in the month of March caused a wave of concern among students, parents and teachers.Fasting has to be done, because of the exams, fasts and worship will be disrupted, the government should change the schedule of the exams on the recommendations of the steering committee and the exams should be held after Eid-ul-Fitr, before Corona, summer.Due to the severity and other reasons, the schedule has been changed, even now if the exams are conducted in the month of April instead of March, there is no problem for the government, but there will be many problems due to the exams in March, in this regard.The Chief Minister of Sindh, the Governor, the Minister of Universities and Boards and the concerned Secretary should take immediate notice and announce the change schedule. Students, parents and teachers are of the opinion that in the month of Ramadan, people should rest for a few hours after the Fajr prayer.