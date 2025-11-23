The Crafter’s Guild, since 2012 has gathered and celebrated the work of local makers and small scale businesses in Pakistan under the lifestyle brand, Firefly. To date over 2800 businesses have benefited by exhibiting through this platform.

The Crafter’s Expo, it’s largest feature annually brings together 135 local businesses to celebrate Happiness is Handmade.

The event pays homage to traditional craft, as well as modern urban craftsmanship. 90% of the exhibiting brands are women led. This year, The Crafter’s Guild has also partnered with Kiran Foundation to support 12 ventures by women in Lyari through Salma Ghar. Additionally, the Hunarmand Khawateen initiative has given five women an opportunity to scale their food venture by receiving a stall space, training, and cash to uplift their business, all under the guise of anonymity. This is an application based process, taken on annually with vetting, interviews, and research.

Further, partners the likes of OD, The Kraftsy, Zaynah, Affosentials, and The Willow Tree Paperie, and Esnaf extend their support for the platform. Through further partnerships with entities the likes of B-Tevta through cultural ambassador Yousuf Bashir Qureshi, artisans of Balochistan are being represented at the much anticipated Crafter’s Expo this year. This paves way, not just for potential sales but exposure, marketability, and scalability of artisanal crafts from Balochi communities.

Additional collaboration also makes way for diversity and inclusion with organizations representing the work by individuals of special needs. These include Lehr by Karachi Down Syndrome Program, Special Olympics Pakistan, and Al Rozan Association to name a few.

Key activities at the event also include activations by Olivia as a Gold Sponsor, enabling countless women to take part and pursue their dreams. Aik Digital by BankIslami has also partnered for the event to make shariah compliant digital wallets possible for participating vendors. This not only makes way for financial independence, but offers digitization of payments across the event to benefit vendors long term. Such meaningful partnerships further create a cycle of giving. 30% of the stalls at the event are given to deserving individuals who have limited resources or struggling backgrounds.

A special segment of junior crafters called Young Creatives highlights children under the age of 16. This not only builds their confidence, but allows them to create crafts, forge friendships, and build little businesses with big dreams. Ten children were shortlisted to take part this year. Their crafts vary from jewelry, to chocolate, from painted crafts to canvases, from accessories to stationery.

The event is a family centric feature, proposing growth and sustainability of small scale enterprise. It not only brings together communities, but builds support for an ecosystem to advocate for social entrepreneurship. Participants and visitors alike are from across the city, with every individual committed to supporting local made.

With crafts, DIY experiences, and a Munch Market, there’s surely something for every individual celebrating Made in Pakistan.