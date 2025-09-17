Wednesday, September 17, 2025, Arts Council of Pakistan, Karachi : The “Japanese Film Festival 2025” was inaugurated by the Consulate-General of Japan in Karachi at the Arts Council of Pakistan, Karachi in collaboration with the Pakistan Japan Cultural Association, Sindh (PJCA) and the Arts Council of Pakistan, Karachi. This annual event is organized by the Japanese Consulate and the Japan Foundation (JF) to promote Japanese culture through cinema. The “Japanese Film Festival 2025” was inaugurated by the Consulate-General of Japan in Karachi at the Arts Council of Pakistan, Karachi in collaboration with the Pakistan Japan Cultural Association, Sindh (PJCA) and the Arts Council of Pakistan, Karachi. This annual event is organized by the Japanese Consulate and the Japan Foundation (JF) to promote Japanese culture through cinema.

The opening ceremony featured the screening of the Japanese animated film Penguin Highway, a whimsical coming-of-age story that combines science fiction with the boundless curiosity of childhood. This year’s festival features eight different movies, including Penguin Highway, offering audiences a variety of genres and stories from Japan. Screenings will continue throughout September and October at selected venues across the Sindh region.

Speaking at the ceremony, Consul General HATTORI Masaru, expressed his appreciation for the enthusiastic response from the audience and shared his thoughts on the cultural value of cinema. He stated, “I truly hope that this film festival brings you meaningful encounters, lasting memories, and maybe even a fresh perspective or two.”

Mr. Rahul Aijaz, the Chief Guest, reflected on the deep influence of Japanese culture in his life and work, from the legendary filmmakers like Akira Kurosawa. He expressed his wish for Pakistan and Japan to collaborate on a film co-production, further strengthening cultural exchange and friendship between the two countries. He also mentioned the upcoming release of his movie, Indus Echoes in Karachi on Friday, September 19.