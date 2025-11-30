Recently, many vloggers and politically motivated commentators have spread misleading claims claiming that the tenure of Field Marshal Asim Munir—Pakistan’s Chief of Defense Forces (CDF) and Chief of Army Staff (COAS)—has supposedly “ended.” That, because no notification or Gazette publication has yet appeared, he is only serving as a “de facto” military commander. These claims are not only legally false but also show a lack of constitutional understanding, reflecting a misunderstanding of Pakistan’s amended constitutional provisions and administrative law.

This article explains the constitutional mandate, legal authority, and procedural framework supporting Field Marshal Asim Munir’s position—upheld by the Constitution of Pakistan, which is the supreme law of the land.

1. The 27th Constitutional Amendment: The Supreme Legal Authority

Both houses of Pakistan’s Parliament—the National Assembly and the Senate—approved the 27th Constitutional Amendment, which explicitly established the Office of the Chief of Defense Forces, outlining:

• The existence of a unified command structure for the three services.

• A fixed five-year tenure for the appointed officer.

• Continued service while in active military uniform during the tenure.

• The authority of this office to override any administrative delay in Gazette notifications.

Under Article 239 of the Constitution, “No amendment of the Constitution shall be called into question in any court on any ground whatsoever.”

Therefore, once the 27th Amendment was passed and ratified, its provisions automatically became law, requiring no further validation.

Further:

Constitutional Principle:

The Constitution is superior to any subordinate legislation or administrative action, including the Gazette of Pakistan.

Thus, Gazette publication does not confer legal authority; authority flows directly from the Constitution and parliamentary assent.

2. Gazette Notification vs. Constitutional Mandate

Under Pakistani administrative law, Gazette publication is a procedural formality, not a legal condition precedent for the assumption of a constitutionally created office.

Relevant Law:

• General Clauses Act, 1897, Pakistan (as applicable)

• Interpretation of Statutes in Pakistan (Judicial standard)

• Article 5 & Article 189: Obedience to the Constitution and the binding nature of Supreme Court interpretations.

In constitutional offices—such as President, Prime Minister, Chief Justice, and Chiefs of Armed Forces—the legal authority derives from the Constitution, not from the date of Gazette publication.

For example:

Case Example:

The extension of the Pakistan Air Force Chief in previous years did not involve an immediate Gazette publication, but no objections were raised by political figures or the media. His authority was never questioned, nor was a Gazette delay ever seen as creating a “power vacuum.”

Thus, critics targeting Field Marshal Asim Munir expose their selective hypocrisy and clear malicious intent.

3. The Chief of Defense Forces Is Legally in Office

The 27th Amendment establishes a five-year term, beginning from the date of assuming the office of Chief of Defense Forces. This term:

• Does not require renewal

• Does not expire based on COAS tenure

• Does not depend on Gazette publication

• Continues uninterrupted based on constitutional authority

Thus, as per constitutional law:

Field Marshal Asim Munir became Chief of Defense Forces as soon as Parliament established the office, and he was appointed to it.

The constitutional amendment itself serves as the legal notification.

4. International Legal Norms: Constitutional Supremacy Over Procedural Formalities

Across democracies—including the U.S., U.K., Canada, and EU states—the following principle is recognized:

When an appointment is constitutionally mandated, procedural acts such as publication, printing, or administrative acknowledgment do not affect the legality of the office.

Therefore, any interpretation suggesting otherwise is unfounded in comparative international law.

5. Field Marshal Asim Munir: A National Hero, not a Propaganda Target

The attacks on Field Marshal Asim Munir’s legitimacy come from factions opposed to:

• His triumphant short conflict victory against India, restoring national pride after 1971

• His doctrine of stability, opposing chaos and engineered anarchy

• His commitment to economic revival

• His strengthened diplomacy with the U.S., Pentagon, GCC, and global partners

• His historic welcome at the White House, acknowledging Pakistan’s stabilizing role under his leadership

• His institutional efforts to attract investment, foster trust, and restore Pakistan’s credibility

He is one of the few military leaders who has operated beyond traditional boundaries—within constitutional limits—to support Pakistan’s:

• defense integrity

• economic survival

• foreign policy revival

• global image rehabilitation

No other Pakistani military leader has received such worldwide recognition in recent decades.

6. Political Efforts to Undermine Him Must Be Rejected

Those spreading false claims about “missing notifications” serve one purpose:

To undermine one of the most powerful and credible Pakistani military leaders of the century.

These people:

• Promote misinformation

• Create unnecessary doubts

• Undermine national morale

• Serve foreign or personal agendas

Their efforts must be called out and rejected.

7. Personal Note: Standing by My Congratulations

A few days ago, I publicly congratulated Field Marshal Asim Munir on assuming the office of Chief of Defense Forces.

Immediately, I received:

• Messages from senior political leaders

• Queries from top journalists

• Questions from commentators asking,

“Why congratulate him without a notification?”

My response is simple and rooted in law:

The 27th Constitutional Amendment is the notification.

The Constitution overrides Gazette delays.

The appointment is automatic.

My words stand firm and correct.

Conclusion: Constitution Over Politics, Facts Over Propaganda

Field Marshal Asim Munir is:

• Constitutionally appointed

• Legally empowered

• Fully authorized

• Serving with complete legitimacy

Pakistan must reject baseless narratives that seek to destabilize its institutions.

This nation owes him respect for:

• His leadership

• His integrity

• His victories

• His diplomacy

• His commitment to reviving Pakistan’s strength across all fronts

He deserves admiration, not avoidable controversies created by uninformed or malicious individuals.

About the Author

Professor Dr. Gholam Mujtaba, MD, Ed.D.

Dr. Mujtaba is a Pakistani American academic, political leader, chairman of the Pakistan Policy Institute USA, and a senior Republican serving as a cabinet-level advisor to President Donald J. Trump. He is a scholar of leadership studies, author of Political Ecology of Pakistan, and a lifelong supporter of strong U.S.–Pakistan relations. With over 1,000 published articles in global media, he is recognized for his contributions to geopolitics, interfaith harmony, and Pakistan’s national interests