Karachi, April 7, 2025 – The condolence messages continue to pour in over the passing of the mother of Muhammad Hassan Bakshi, Chairman of the Association of Builders and Developers (ABAD).

According to details, the mother of ABAD Chairman Muhammad Hassan Bakshi passed away last Friday by the will of Allah.

A large number of notable figures attended the Soyem (third-day mourning gathering), including Governor Sindh Kamran Tessori, Provincial Ministers Saeed Ghani and Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, Ameer of Jamaat-e-Islami Karachi Hafiz Naeem ur Rehman, Director General of Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) Ishaq Khowro, Chairman of Saylani Welfare Trust Maulana Bashir Farooqi, CEO of Habib Group of Companies Arif Habib, former DG SBCA Agha Masood Abbas, former ABAD Chairman Mohsin Sheikhani, PTI Sindh Assembly members Khurram Sher Zaman and Bilal Ghaffar, former MPA Seema Zia, writer and playwright Misbah Khalid, ABAD Senior Vice Chairman Syed Afzal Hameed, Vice Chairman Tariq Aziz, Southern Region Chairman Ahmed Owais Thanvi, former ABAD Chairman Asif Sumsum, along with various government officials, business leaders, and prominent figures from the construction industry.

On the occasion, the Governor, ministers, and other attendees offered Fatiha for the departed soul, praying to Allah to grant her the highest place in Jannat-ul-Firdous and to bestow patience upon the bereaved family.

Additionally, former caretaker provincial minister Brigadier (R) Haris Nawaz, former Opposition Leader in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh, and MPA Raja Azhar Jadoon also sent condolence messages to Hassan Bakshi, expressing their deep sorrow over the loss and assuring him of their support in this difficult time. They prayed for the departed soul’s elevation in paradise and for strength for the family to bear the loss.