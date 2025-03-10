Karachi – Aman Pracha, Vice President of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI), has praised Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif's decision to form a three-member investigative committee to probe the controversial sale of 500 acres of land and financial irregularities at the Port Qasim Authority (PQA). He stated that the committee should submit its report within two weeks, and those responsible should be severely punished.

Aman Pracha said that after the revelations made by Senator Faisal Vawda, Chairman of the

Senate Committee on Maritime Affairs, regarding the 60 billion rupee corruption scandal, the

Prime Minister’s swift action signifies his commitment to eradicating corruption from the

country. This land at Port Qasim was originally allocated for small and medium-sized industrial

parks, but the controversial sale of hundreds of acres of land and financial irregularities require a

thorough investigation.

Vice President of FPCCI, Aman Pracha, also emphasized that the committee should include

representation from the private sector.