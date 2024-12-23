The efforts of Chairman Hameed Bhutto have made it possible to hold the 8th Pakistan Excellence Award today Dr. Masood Bhutto.

Karachi : On the occasion of the 8th Excellence Award ceremony organized by the Pakistan Excellence Club, the chief guest Minister for Energy and P&D Government of Sindh Syed Nasir Hussain Shah and the Patron-in-Chief of Pakistan Excellence Club Engineer Muhammad Iqbal Qureshi presented the award to Deputy Commissioner District Korangi Dr. Masood Bhutto for his excellent services. On the occasion of the ceremony, people from different walks of life were felicitated with high awards. Awards given for performance On this occasion, the chairman of the club, Hameed Bhutto, Anwar Sangi and others were also present. On the occasion of the ceremony, the special guest, Minister for Energy and P&D, Government of Sindh, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, said that the Pakistan Excellence Club is encouraging those who have shown high performance in different fields. He said that it is very important to encourage different personalities because everyone is striving to improve their profession by working hard day and night, which not only improves the industries but also the economy, but also makes Pakistan’s name shine all over the world. Syed Nasir Hussain Shah said that the Pakistan Excellence Club is distributing awards on the basis of merit, which is highly commendable.

On this occasion, Deputy Commissioner District Korangi Masood Bhutto said that the 8th Pakistan Excellence Award has been possible today due to the efforts of the chairman of the Pakistan Excellence Club, Hameed Bhutto. He said that encouragement further promotes the efforts and spirit of struggle among individuals, which increases the chances of improving the society In which a large number of people from all over Pakistan, including political, social, business figures, and other sectors, participate. On this occasion, Pakistan Excellence Club Chairman Hameed Bhutto said that Deputy Commissioner District Korangi Dr Masood Bhutto is fully committed to serving humanity and is fulfilling all his responsibilities with full responsibility, starting from the campaigns to eradicate polio, for which he deserves praise and we all appreciate those personalities who are playing an important role in building a bright future for Pakistan. He thanked the sponsor of the Pakistan Excellence Award and said that we are proud that they are supporting us in recognizing the services of individuals and institutions that have played a significant role in the development and prosperity of Pakistan. Hameed Bhutto said that the distribution of awards on the basis of merit is the priority of the Pakistan Excellence Club so that those who do good work can get more opportunities to move forward. On the occasion of the ceremony, Anwar Sangi said that it is necessary to encourage every person to improve their performance. He said that those nations always Those who remember their benefactors progress. Developed countries are not only continuing to encourage, but they are also providing opportunities through which everyone can make a name for themselves by utilizing their talents