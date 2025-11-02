Karachi: The City School Southern Region proudly hosted the Long Service Awards 2025, a prestigious celebration dedicated to honouring the unwavering loyalty, commitment, and excellence of employees who have been the cornerstone of the institution’s growth and enduring success.

The ceremony commenced with an inspiring opening address by Mr. Omer Zubair, Director Operations, who highlighted the pivotal role of dedicated employees in shaping The City School’s legacy. He emphasized that every milestone the institution has achieved stands as a testament to the hard work, passion, and consistency of its people.

The event was graced by Mr. Jehangir Feroz, Member of the Board of Directors, who attended as the Chief Guest. In his heartfelt remarks, Mr. Feroz commended the long-serving employees for their invaluable contributions, stating that “The true strength of The City School lies not merely in its name or infrastructure, but in the people who breathe life into it every single day.” He lauded their resilience, commitment, and professionalism, calling them “the ambassadors of The City School’s values and vision.”

Distinguished guests and educationists also attended the ceremony, including:

Mr. Arshad Hussain, Managing Director, Oxford University Press

Mr. Shahid Ashraf, Deputy Director, Cambridge (Sindh & Balochistan)

Ms. Salma Adil, Sales Director, Oxford University Press

Ms. Shazia Asad, Senior Project Manager, Oxford University Press

Ms. Khushbaqt Shujaat, Former Member of the Senate of Pakistan

Dr. Sarosh Lodhi, Ex-Vice Chancellor, NED University

Their presence added immense value to the occasion, reflecting the institution’s strong ties with leading figures in academia and education.

Also in attendance were key members of The City School’s leadership team, including Ms. Mariyum Imran (Director Studies), Mr. Shahzad Khan (Chief Operating Officer), Mr. Usman Riaz (Group Head of HR), Mr. Syed Zulqarnain (Head of Administration), and Mr. Junaid Bashir (Director Project), among others showcasing a united commitment to recognizing and celebrating excellence across the organization.

Long-serving teachers, administrative staff, and support members were honored with commemorative shields and awards, acknowledging their years of service and dedication. Each award stood as a symbol of their integrity, perseverance, and lasting impact on the institution and its students.

The event concluded with heartfelt closing remarks by Mr. Raza Abbas Naqvi, Regional Director Southern Region, who appreciated the collective spirit of The City School community. He remarked that the institution’s success is built upon the commitment of its people those who continue to educate, inspire, and shape generations with passion and purpose.

The evening culminated in a captivating musical night, adding a festive and joyous touch to the grand celebration. The Long Service Awards 2025 beautifully encapsulated The City School’s enduring belief in valuing its people the heart and soul behind its continued success.