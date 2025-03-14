Karachi March 14 : The city administration’s campaign against profiteers continues. The Commissioner Karachi office has released a report on the actions taken against profiteers on the 13th of Ramadan.

On the 13th of Ramadan, 238 profiteers were taken action A fine of Rs. 18 lakh 56 thousand was imposed during the action, while one profiteer was arrested and three shops were sealed. Special magistrates deputed by the sindh government imposed a fine of Rs. 4 lakh 96,000. In total, on 13th Ramdan, all officers checked prices at 1,404 shops. On the commissioner’s instructions, various officers ensured the sale of fruits at official prices in their respective areas. Citizens expressed satisfaction. Fruits were auctioned at official prices at 175 locations.

The report for the past 13 days has also been released, according to which action was taken against 2,233 profiteers, with a fine of Rs. 2.84 crore imposed. During the 13-days , 122 profiteers were arrested, while 104 shops were sealed. Prices were checked at 12,803 shops.

In the South District, an action against profiteers resulted in a fine of 2 lakh 67,000 rupees. Similarly, in the East District, a fine of 2 lakh 71,000 rupees was imposed, while in the West District, a fine of 89,000 rupees was imposed. In the Central District, a fine of 2lakh 7,000 rupees was imposed. Additionally, fines of 1 lakh 74,000 rupees in Malir, 1 lakh 71,000 rupees in Korangi, and 31,000 rupees in Keamari were also imposed. Special magistrates imposed a fine of 4lakh 96,000 rupees against profiteers.

The Commissioner directed all officers to check prices and effectively use their authority to take action. He stated that officers who show negligence, lack of interest, and fail to perform their duties to control prices will be held accountable.

