BY : FARIHA AQIB.

A child is born with dreams so wide, Wants to walk, to run, to touch the sky.

But without the guide of parents near, He stumbles first, then learns to steer.

He grows and seeks to shape his fate, But needs a teacher to open the gate.

Their wisdom lights the path ahead, Without their words, hopes lie dead.

He climbs the ladder, seeks to rise, But needs a boss to organize.

To lead, to learn, to earn his due, He walks the path that leaders view.

And when the heart begins to yearn, For love, for peace, for lessons learned,

He finds a partner, a guiding light, A wife who makes the dark days bright.

This is the circle, deep and wise, Of helping hands and loving ties.

No one alone can shape their way, We grow together, day by day.