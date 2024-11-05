Lahore, November 5: The signing ceremony for the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the Chief Minister Punjab’s Livestock Card took place at the Bank of Punjab Head Office in Lahore, marking the beginning of the registration process for the Livestock Card. Provincial Minister for Livestock and Agriculture Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani and Parliamentary Secretary for Livestock Punjab Sardar Asim Makin were also present on this occasion. The MoU was signed by Secretary Livestock Punjab Saqib Ali Ateel and President/CEO The Bank of Punjab Zafar Masud. During his address, Provincial Minister for Livestock and Agriculture Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani stated that the Livestock Card is an interest-free loan program worth PKR 11 billion for livestock farmers. He noted that the scheme will benefit 80,000 livestock farmers, preparing 400,000 animals for the fattening

program, which will not only fulfil local meat demands but also support exports. The Provincial Minister further elaborated that interest-free loans will be provided for four months in equal installments, with each animal eligible for a loan of PKR 27,000. Farmers can access loans ranging from PKR 135,000 to PKR 270,000. He added that from December 15, the Livestock Card will become active for purchases, allowing farmers to buy silage, feed,

and mineral mixtures from registered dealers. The Minister mentioned that previous governments neglected the

livestock sector, but Chief Minister Punjab has prioritized this sector by allocating PKR 20 billion for its development for the first time. This initiative will benefit small livestock farmers with 5 to 10 animals. The Livestock Department will also provide tagging, vaccination, and insemination services for these animals. Farmers

rearing healthy animals will be linked to major exporters in Punjab. Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani further mentioned that the Livestock Department is continuing its work on compartments, zones, and research within the province. He concluded that the Chief Minister Punjab is committed to improving the welfare and growth of

livestock farmers, which will lead to prosperity for both the farmers and Punjab. The ceremony was attended by Director General (Extension) Livestock Dr. Muhammad Ashraf, Director General (Research) Livestock Dr. Sajjad Hussain, Group Chief Consumer Banking The Bank of Punjab Asif Riaz, Chief Digital Officer The Bank of Punjab

Nofel Daud, and other officials.