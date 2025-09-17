Karachi Pakistan : The Chairpeson Ms. Nadira Panjwani and Members Board of Governors of Karachi Council on Foreign Relations(KCFR) hosted lunch in the honor of High Commissioner of Malaysia H.E. Muhammad Azhar Mazlan in Sunday 14th September 2025 ar the Marriott Hotel, Karachi.

The meeting was very positive and High Commissioner was much satified with the outcome of the meeting and promised to support the propositions discussed about promotion of bilateral investment, trade, Education and Tourism.