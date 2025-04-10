Peshawar : The Certificate Distribution Ceremony for the 43rd batch of the Faceting Course at the Gems & Gemological Institute of Pakistan (GGIP) was held on April 10, 2025, at GGIP, Peshawar. A total of 23 students who successfully completed the two-month faceting course received their certificates.

The ceremony highlighted the institute’s commitment to skill development in gemstone cutting and value addition, equipping students with the technical expertise required for the gemstone industry. Distinguished guests and faculty members attended the event, congratulating the graduates and encouraging them to contribute to the growth of the gemstone sector in Pakistan.