karachi November 12 : The campaign against roadside hotels and tea shops, launched on the 27th, is ongoing in all districts of Karachi on the directies of Commissioner Karachi Syed Hassan Naqvi. The Commissioner has directed all Deputy Commissioners to continue their efforts to remove encroachments from roadsides and footpaths, saying that the purpose of the action is to improve traffic flow in the city, which will provide pedestrians with facilities to walk on footpaths and help reduce traffic congestion in the city .Assistant Commissioner Headquarters, Commissioner Karachi Office, Rabia Syed, has released a list of hotels and tea shops that were sealed by November 10th for causing encroachments during the campaign. According to the list, 255 illegal roadside hotels and tea shops have been sealed in the past two weeks. Details indicate that 33 were sealed in South district, 60 in East district, 4 in West district, 7 in Keamari, 72 in Korangi, 78 in Central, and 1 in Malir district. In South district’s Civil Line Sub-Division, 12 cafes were sealed, including four cafes on Shahr-e-Iraq in Saddar, and Imran Jilani Juice Centre was sealed. In Garden Sub-Division, four tea stalls , one biryani hotel, one bakery (Dawat-e-Shireen), and one broast (Jan G’s) were sealed. In Aram Bagh Sub-Division, six teac shops and hotels were sealed, including two mutton shops operating under the name Arif Mutton, one meat shop, and two restaurants, as well as Mughal Mutton Shop. In Lyari Sub-Division, shops sealed include New Quetta Shahjee Hotel, Pakistan Hotel, and Agra Taj on Mirza Road. In East district’s Ferozabad Sub-Division, 18 hotels and tea shops were sealed, including Cafe Qadri, Naseeb Biryani, Malik mahfooz Sheer Mal, Barq Pukwan, Quetta Ajwa Hotel, Allah Wala Biryani and Pukwan, Agha Khattak Hotel, Cafe Darbar, and Cafe Hashmi, Monty Shawarma, Quetta Bolan Hotel, Nooms Food, Cafe Seven Eleven, Quetta Alamgir Hotel, Food Master, Balochi Dum Bakht, Young’s Food, and Shahzad Quetta Hotel. In Gulshan Sub-Division, Mehran Saji, Quetta Saji, Bolan Saji, Cultural Fish, Akram Fish, Jamil Fish, Quetta Hotel, Chae Wala, Madina Restaurant, Pizza Point, Pizza Crust, Quetta Hotel, Quetta Cafe on University Road, Agha Juice, Steve Club, Skyways, and two other hotels on University Road, Quetta Hotel, and Quetta Shop on Hassan Square were sealed. In East district’s Gulzar-e-Hijri Sub-Division, nine hotels and tea houses were sealed, including Larkana Saji and Restaurant, AR Fast Food and Bar B Q, Noorani Kebab, Allah Wala General Store, MashaAllah Nan House, New Bismillah Quetta Hotel, Spice Shop Biryani, and Ajwa Hotel. In Jamshed Quarters Sub-Division, sealed hotels and eateries include Happy Ice Cream, Khalid Ice Cream, HaveMor Ice Cream, New MashaAllah Quetta Chae Hotel, Decent Roll Corner, Quetta Gul Sher Agha Hotel, Iqbal Hotel, New Quetta Kakar Hotel, Hanifiya Restaurant, Hanifiya Burger, Waffle Hub, and Jamia Restaurant. In Keamari district’s Biladya Sub-Division, AO Spicy King Qulfa and Royal Pizza were sealed. In Liaquatabad, Lahori Chhole Dakhana, MashaAllah Fish Kata Kat, Fish and Fish, Liaquatabad Gulgapa, United Fast Food, three food points on Super Market, two hotels, and one sweet shop, MashaAllah Hotel, were sealed. In Gulberg Sub-Division, 29 eateries points were sealed, including Beethak, Hot and Roll, Town Ice Cream and Fast Food, Chaman Ice Cream and Juice, Jamil Dairy, Poineer Kebab House, Cafe Bhai Jan, Madani Peshawari Ice Cream and Juice Centre, Piza Loft, Super Burger, New Quetta Rahmat Hotel, Karachi Juice Centre, Cafe Subhan Allah, Quetta Arshi Hotel, H&H Hub of Burger, Hot and Roll, Quetta Cafe, Albaik Restaurant, Jhule Lal Cafe, Quetta Shahad Cafe, Cafe 24 Akaz Juice Fast Food, Quetta Ajwa Hotel Block Seven, A One Biryani, Block 14, National Biryani Block 14, and Alkhair Cafe. In North Nazimabad Sub-Division, New Quetta Subhanallah Hotel near Saify College, Haji Saleem Pukwan Centre, Haydari, Zayan Mart, Kashif Food Haidry, M. Daniyal Bar B Q and Chinese, Glacier Hotel, Quetta Lucky Star Hotel, Quetta Chaman Hotel, Peoples Chowrangi, Mamu Blockwala, Quetta Gulistan Hotel, Abdullah Jan Blockwala, Qalandariya Chowrangi, Peoples Chowrangi, Bilal Autos, Bismillah Autos, Arsalan Autos, and Arshad Autos were also sealed.

Pak Ghazi Hotel Buffer Zone, Cafe Jahan Zeb, Block A, New Quetta, Block C, Cafe Aghosh Aram Apartment, Cafe Pyala near Peoples Chowrangi, Agha Jan Hotel Buffer Zone, New Quetta Bismillah Hotel, near Imtiaz Super Market, Zahid Jamalo Hotel, Nawab Siddiq Ali Khan Road, New Quetta Cafe Agha Hotel Nawab Siddiq Ali Khan Road, Quetta MashaAllah Hotel opposite Hamdard, Quetta Bilal Hotel opposite Hamdard Hospital, Ghausiya Sheermal opposite Hamdard Hospital, Fleming Grill opposite Hamdard Hospital, Panchayat Hotel opposite Hamdard Hospital, Sangit Hotel opposite Hamdard Hospital Nazimabad No. 3, Abba Pulao Nazimabad No. 3 Paposh, Quetta Cafe Pyala Hotel Nazimabad No. 3 Paposh, Cafe Zishan Nazimabad No. 3, New Quetta Zam Zam Hotel near KE Office Nazimabad No. 3, Kashmiri Hotel Nazimabad No. 3 have been sealed.

In Korangi Sub-Division, District Korangi, one hotel, one ice cream parlor at Shan Chowrangi, Bismillah Fast Food, Qabail Tea Point, Kaloot Tea Point, Quetta Al-Rahman Hotel, Hotel AZ Fast Food, Raza Korangi Cafe, Party Restaurant, MashaAllah Malik Shop, Malik Nihari Drinkzo Soda RT Fast Food, Quetta Qalandari Hotel, MashaAllah Hotel, New Quetta Islamia Hotel, New Quetta Mubarak Hotel, New Quetta Marhaba Hotel, Ghazi Restaurant, Ghazi Restaurant Two, Cafe Shaki Tea Point, Noorani Foods, Alhani Tea Point, Bholo Restaurant, and Zam Zam Tea Point at Khadi Stop have been sealed.

Quetta Al-Mustafa Hotel Korangi No. 6, Cafe Izzat Korangi 6, Rehan Tea Hotel 362 Road Landhi, Cafe Meer Balaj 362 Road 36 B Landhi, Cafe Shandar 362 Road 36 B Landhi, Zam Zam Tea Point 362 Road 36 B Landhi, Cafe Siddiq Landhi 4 Korangi 6, Cafe Ibrahim, Ismail Tea Point Korangi 6 have been sealed.

In Saudabad, four restaurants and tea points have been sealed: Bismillah Biryani and Pukwan, Korangi New Quetta Baba G, VIP Zaiqa Cafe, Quetta Prince Habib, Mr. Food and Pukwan, Cafe Pyala Hotel, Al-Bast Food and Barbecue, New Quetta Green Hotel Good Luck Restaurant, Haji Mahfooz Shirmal, Good Luck Bar b q and Roll Point, Cafe Kashmir, Haji Ruban Nihari, Roll and Roll Restaurant Soda Corner, Shazeen Food Center AFC Pizza, Ajmeri Ice Cream, Ajmeri Roll and Roll.

In Bin Qasim Sub-Division, Malik Quetta Hotel Wireless Gate has been sealed, while in Orangi Sub-Division, District West, New Quetta Watan Dost Restaurant, Brohi Hotel, New Quetta Cafe Shah Ji Hotel, and Quetta Hotel Sector 12 L have been sealed.