Economy can be stabilized by promoting the leather industry Hamid Zahur.

KARACHI (Staff Reporter) Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Finance and Revenue Saad Waseem Sheikh inaugurated the Pakistan Tanners Association South Zone after the renovation On this occasion PTA Central Chairman Hamid Zahur, Chairman South Zone Danish Aman, Vice Chairman South Zone Yousuf Shafiq and other personalities also specially participated in the inauguration ceremony Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Finance and Revenue Saad Waseem Sheikh said that the business community is the backbone of the country’s economy When the business community and industrialists will be prosperous, the present government is trying to improve the economy by solving the problems of the businessmen, for which many measures are being taken.

Saad Waseem Sheikh said that the current government is paying special attention to the development of the economy due to which the country is not only getting freedom from the burden of foreign debt but also becoming self-sufficient He said that they are determined to further improve the economy by providing facilities and incentives to traders and industrialists. On this occasion, PTA Central Chairman Hamid Zahur said that the economy can be stabilized by promoting the leather industry.He said that Pakistan is a country rich in agricultural products where tanners are playing an important role in the economy of Pakistan by producing about 47.4 million hides annually. On the occasion of the ceremony, Chairman of Pakistan Tanners Association South Zone Danish Aman said that Pakistani leather industry is the third largest industry which is playing an important role in the country’s economy, he said that since the establishment of Pakistan, units equipped with modern facilities in different cities of the country are producing leather products and selling them all over the world. Danish Aman said that leather factories are located all over Pakistan, including Kasur, Lahore and Multan, but more than 90 percent of goods and clothes are manufactured in Karachi and Sialkot. He said that there are registered tanners in Pakistan, while major cities with developed leather industries have more than 2500 registered ones and others include Sialkot, Karachi, Kasur, Korangi, Gujranwala, Multan, Lahore, Faisalabad, Sahiwal, Hyderabad and Peshawar. Danish Aman said that Pakistan Tanners Association is taking a lot of steps to further promote the leather industry He said that Pakistan is known worldwide as a leading country for manufacturing high quality leather and leather products Pakistan is one of the largest export markets for leather garments while overall leather goods importers from Pakistan Major countries include Italy, Germany, France, USA, Portugal, Singapore, UK, Canada, Australia, Japan, Belgium, Spain, Korea, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Mexico, Chile, Poland, Russia, Denmark, and South Africa is involved. Danish Aman said that PTA is active in tackling the major challenges in Pakistan’s leather export industry And with the consultation and efforts of all stakeholders, the tannery industry will be on the path of rapid development.