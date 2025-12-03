Karachi,December 3, 2025 : The BRT Red Line Project management, in an explanatory statement issued after the tragic incident near Chase Up Superstore, said that the death of three-year-old Ibrahim, who fell into an open manhole on the night of November 30, 2025, is a deeply heartbreaking tragedy. The project management expressed solidarity with the grieving family.

The Manager of Environmental and Social Safeguard for the Red Line BRT said in the statement that the incident took place at a location that is a considerable distance from the BRT Red Line construction area, where no excavation work was underway and no BRT machinery, activity, or obstruction was present. The statement added that the road in that area was complete, and the old sewage channel where the incident occurred does not fall within the administrative or operational scope of the BRT Red Line.

The BRT Red Line management clarified that the letter issued by a senior KMC director circulating on social media gives an impression that is contrary to the facts. It stated that the actual situation on the ground is the opposite, as no construction activity was taking place at or near the incident site.

The statement noted that all KBRT construction work begins only after obtaining an NOC from the relevant authorities. It further said that whenever excavation is carried out, the site is immediately refilled and secured. The parking area where the incident happened is owned by a private store and is located far from BRT construction activity; therefore, linking the incident to the BRT Red Line project is termed irresponsible.

The BRT Red Line management added that since the project is being implemented with the support of the Asian Development Bank, strict safety standards (OHS) are enforced at all construction sites and are continuously monitored. The project management assured that it will continue to cooperate with all stakeholders and maintain high safety standards at its construction sites.