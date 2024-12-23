Mumbai : Indian police have arrested a bride-to-be who married several rich men and robbed them. According to details, Seema alias Nikki, a native of Uttarakhand, got married to a businessman from Agra in 2013. After some time, he filed a case against the man’s family and received Rs 75 lakh as a settlement. In 2017, Seema married a software engineer from Gurugram and later took Rs 10 lakh as a settlement from the man after separating from him. She then married a businessman from Jaipur in 2023 but Soon she fled from his house with jewelery and cash worth Rs 36 lakh. Jaipur police arrested Seema after the family registered a case. According to the police, Seema searched for her victims on matchmaking sites, usually contacting men who were either divorced. Or had lost their wives. Seema aka Nikki married in different states and collected a total of 1 crore 25 lakh Indian rupees as settlement.