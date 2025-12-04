INDIA : A unique incident in Uttar Pradesh, India, made headlines when a bride flatly refused to live with her husband just 20 minutes after arriving at her in-laws’ home. According to reports, all the rituals and customs were performed with pomp and ceremony in this wedding held in Deoria. The boy got married to a girl from Saleempur Nagar Panchayat, and the wedding ceremony was held in a grand manner. However, shortly after arriving at the in-laws’ house, the situation took a dramatic turn. As the women gathered around the bride for the traditional ritual of showing her face, she suddenly stood up and announced that she had to call her parents immediately. When asked why, the bride surprisingly announced that she would not be staying in the house and wanted to return to Mackay at that time. The husband and family tried their best to convince her, but she refused to listen to anything. After some time, the bride’s parents also arrived and they also tried to convince their daughter, but the bride did not change her decision, citing the behavior of her in-laws. In view of the tense atmosphere, a panchayat was called which lasted for about five hours. Eventually, both the families decided to end the marriage by mutual consent and the bride returned with her parents. The police say that they were informed about the matter and no written complaint was received from either side, so the matter was dealt with at the panchayat level.

Advertisements