Karachi : The APNS has appealed to the Prime Minister to approve payment of dues of

newspapers before Eid which has already been approved by the Economic Coordination

Committee.

Senator Sarmad Ali, President of All Pakistan Newspapers Society in a statement has

stated that due to non-payment of overdue payments the newspapers across the country

are facing acute financial crises and therefore unable to pay the wages of their

employees and other obligations before Eid.

He has stated that the liquidity crunch has increased further due to inflation and cost of

living caused by unprecedented hike of petroleum prices. He therefore requested the

Prime Minister to formally approve the pending payment of long outstanding dues of

newspapers, which has already recommended by the Economic Coordination

Committee in early this month.

The APNS is confident that the Prime Minister Mian Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif would

look in to the matter personally and ask the cabinet to approve the payment of dues to

ease the plight of newspaper workers before Eid.

Advertisements