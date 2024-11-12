Karachi, Tuesday, 12th November 2024 : The Aga Khan University Hospital (AKUH) has announced the successful implementation of 3D-printed PEEK implants, meticulously designed and manufactured by AKUH’s experts. This transformative leap in medical innovation aims to improve healthcare access, affordability, and outcomes for patients needing complex bone replacement surgeries in Pakistan. 3D-printed PEEK implants are high-erformance, customized devices that can replace bones in various parts of the body, including the skull, jaw, and spine. These implants stand out due to their strength, lightweight nature, and compatibility with the human body, which reduce the risk of infection and improve long-term success rates. By offering a cost-effective, high-quality option, designed and manufactured in-house, the Aga Khan University Hospital has set a new standard of care now accessible to patients requiring bone replacement at a fraction of the earlier cost of imported implants.

Dr. Shahzad Shamim, Professor and Section Head of Neurosurgery at AKUH, commented on the impact of this innovation: “3D-printed PEEK implants are a game-changer in surgery, not only improving the accuracy of surgeries but also offering better integration with the human body, leading to faster recovery times and improved patient outcomes.”AKUH is currently the only hospital in Pakistan that designs and manufactures 3D-printed PEEK implants in-house, using a state-of-the-art facility which has been formally approved by the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP). The process followed to manufacture these implants meet GMP standards which means these implants are of the same standards as available anywhere in the world. Additionally, the PEEK material used in these implants is FDA-approved, a testament to their adherence to international safety and quality benchmarks. With DRAP approval and internationally recognized PEEK material, AKUH guarantees that patients receive implants that meet rigorous global quality standards. Dr. Saleem Sayani, Director of the Technology Innovation Support Centre at AKU, added, “With in-house production, we can customize implants with precision, offering world-class treatments that were previously unavailable in Pakistan.” Local manufacturing at AKUH also significantly lowers patient costs by eliminating dependency on expensive imports. This development makes high-quality treatments more accessible, providing much-needed relief especially for low- and middle-income patients. Dr. Asim Belgaumi, Chief Medical Officer of AKUH, Pakistan, praised this development, stating, “The introduction of our own manufactured PEEK implants not only elevates our surgical capabilities but also marks a vital step in making high-quality medical treatment accessible at a much lower cost for the people of Pakistan. This represents a new era in healthcare where advanced, patient-specific solutions are within reach for everyone.”In addition to enhancing healthcare accessibility, AKUH’s local production of PEEK implants also benefits the environment. With reduced reliance on international shipments, the carbon footprint associated with transporting implants is minimized, supporting sustainable healthcare practices.

Since introducing the PEEK implant procedure, AKUH has successfully treated 14 patients with 3D-printed implants, witnessing firsthand the positive impacts on patient recovery and quality of life. Currently, the hospital employs PEEK implants for cranial reconstruction, maxillofacial surgeries, and other non-weight-bearing bone procedures. Looking ahead, AKUH’s team of surgeons, biomedical engineers, and researchers is dedicated to expanding the use of these implants across a wider range of surgeries, aiming to further elevate patient outcomes. The introduction of 3D-printed PEEK implants at AKUH marks a turning point in Pakistan’s healthcare landscape, making advanced, personalized care more affordable and accessible. This initiative reflects AKUH’s ongoing commitment to delivering healthcare that meets—and often exceeds—global standards, profoundly impacting the lives of countless patients across Pakistan.