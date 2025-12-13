KARACHI : The 9th Meeting of the FPCCI Central Standing Committee Corporate Relations and Communication was held on Saturday, December 13, 2025, at the FPCCI Head Office, Karachi. Which was led by Convener and former Advisor HBL Shujaat Ali Baig, Deputy Convener/Director Marketing Daily Ausaf Group Syed Turab Shah / Farhan Ahmed,Secretary Corporate Relations and Communications. In the meeting, detailed discussions and plans were made regarding the preparations and arrangements for the programs to be held on the occasion of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah’s Birthday and Christmas.

For which the members presented their opinions. On this occasion, Farhan Ahmed HBL’s Head of Corporate Communications, was given the charge of Secretary Corporate Relations and Communications, FPCCI. While the previous Imran Rana senior director K. elector, was performing these duties, Farhan Ahmed was given this charge due to his busy schedule. We hope that Farhan Ahmed will perform his duties well because Farhan Ahmed has been associated with corporate communications for a long time.

On this occasion, it was jointly decided that we would cut the Birthday Cake of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah on December 24 at Quaid-e-Azam House Karachi along with all the members, which was offered to us by the Iram Fawad Executive Secretary of Quaid-e-Azam House. Iram Fawad is also a member of our committee. On this occasion,Syed Kashif Rafi, Registrar of ILMA University, offered us to hold a seminar on Quaid-e-Azam and Women Development in the auditorium of ILMA University, which was accepted by the Convener, Deputy Convener and Members. The date of the seminar in this regard will be announced in the next meeting. In the meeting, Shujaat Ali Baig, Syed Turab Shah, Muddasir Alam Director Marketing Profit , Ali Asghar, Farhan Ahmed, President Communications Association of Pakistan, Sohail Ahmed Siddiqui Renowned Businessman, Ali Pasnani Deputy CEO Union Microfinance Bank, Ziaul Islam Zuberi Director Nutshell, Sheikh Aqeel Ahmed (Zoom), Syed Kashif Rafi ILMA University Registrar and Director Sustainability, Imran Rana Senior Director K-Electric (Zoom), Iram Fawad Executive Secretary Quaid-e-Azam House, Waheed Jamal Senior Journalist and Ali Ibrahim LUMS Director Achievement Lahore (Zoom) presented their respective opinions.