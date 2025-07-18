Advertisements

Karachi : The 7th ceremony of the Rotary Club of Karachi Nexus was held yesterday at DHA Club Phase 2. District Governor 3271 Shakeel Qaim Khani attended the event as the chief guest. He was accompanied by District Governor Elect Shahzad Sabir, District Governor Nominee Chaudhry Fahad Siddiqui, District Secretary Furqan Sheikh, PDG Rao Saleem, PDG Hanif Khan and PDG Owais Kanwari. Apart from this, other club presidents including members of Rotary Club of Karachi, Rotary Club of Karsaz, Rotary Club of Karachi Environment, Rotary Club of Karachi Hill and Rotary Club of Samaro attended.

At the same time, the installation ceremony of the new RC President Fawad Sheikh was held and he was formally installed as the President. Addressing the ceremony, Abdul Salam Dadabhoy, President-elect RC Nexus, delivered the welcome address. He welcomed all the guests and expressed his best wishes for Fawad Sheikh.

He said that this year will prove to be very important and good for the Rotary Club of Nexus, God willing. We hope that Fawad Sheikh will take this club to greater heights. General Secretary Muhammad Ali Haider conducted the ceremony. In his address, he informed people about the past of RC Nexus and the history of the club. He attributed the club’s growing popularity and good structure to its members being a family, power transfer through voting, implementation of bylaws, implementation of district strategic planning and giving honor to each member, giving him his place, giving importance to his importance.

These are the reasons for the growth of Rotary Club of Karachi Nexus. The position that Nexus has achieved in these seven years is due to these reasons. On this occasion, he also updated the Governor on the ongoing budget of the Rotary Club of Nexus, which includes the Taleem Gah School, Nooria Rizvia Madrasa School, and the Central Jail School. Along with this, he also gave a briefing regarding the Enviroment Mangrove Project. The Governor was informed about the medical camp. The Governor was also informed about the challenges faced by the club, including bank account and registration. General Secretary Muhammad Ali Haider said that this year, as of June 30, we have 41 members and God willing, we will take this membership to 60 this year. In his address, Fawad Sheikh thanked all the members for coming. He said in a brief statement that he has many plans for this club.

He will organize an event in each month’s focal area of RI and celebrate this focal area. He said that he will focus on projects within education. He will establish electronic learning centers with tablets where there are no buildings and where children do not have schools, and he indicated that he will pay special attention to the education of children. He said that 25 million children in Sindh are out of school, which is a great tragedy. We have to educate these children and this is also a requirement of the Constitution of Pakistan. Fawad Sheikh also spoke to the people about the future of Rotary in the coming days. District Governor Shakeel Qaim Khani, in his enthusiastic speech, said that in a city like Samaro, where there is a population of 15,000, where District 3271 can be highlighted, it is a rotary system that brings working people up. In Rotary, only work, work, and work is recognized, and if you are a working person, you will be welcomed and recognized within Rotary. He paid tribute to the Rotary Club of Karachi Nexus in wonderful words. He said that this club has done what clubs cannot do in 50 years in seven years. He told the Rotary Club of Karachi Nexus that we have high hopes for you. Fawad Sheikh and Ali Haider have asked us for 60 people, we want you to give us 100 members. We also want the Rotary Club of Karachi to take Nexus small clubs along. He congratulated all the members of the Karachi Club of Nexuses. He specially congratulated Fawad Sheikh and said that he would have a successful year and we have high hopes from him that he will take this club to greater heights. The ceremony also awarded honorary shields to members who had rendered valuable services in various sectors in the last 3 years. In addition, all the chairs were given honorary certificates for their appointments. They had their pictures taken with the District Governor and 11 new members were given pins. The incoming new members were introduced to the Governor and were informed that these members will play an important role for District 3271 in the coming days. On this occasion, Chartered President Kausar Aslam and Founder Secretary Aslam Khaliq and other members including Muhammad Faisal, Chaudhry Ansar Javed, Mr. and Mrs. Alvina Junaid Abdul Qadir, Syed Qamar Ali Jafri, Nasira Khan, Shoaib Arif, Madam Marvi, Nasir Hashmi, Nighat Arshad, Shujaat Baig, Adil Malik, Tasleem Ahmed, Asadullah Larik, Dr. Khalid Hussain Sheikh, Tahir Malik, Sameera Izhar, Syed Khurram Anis, Junaid Hamid, Jamal Zia, Jam Sadaqat, Syed Turab Shah, Roshan Afzal, Professor Murshid Ali Khan, Adnan Ali Khan, Ana Haider, Parveen Khan, Salman Javed, Zareen Ansari, Fahad Ansari, Sardar Humayun Rizwani, Aslam Chughtai, Syed Adeel Ahsan, Samina Rani and other Members participated in large numbers.