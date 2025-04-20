The 4th edition of the Health Engineering and Minerals Show (HEMS) 2025, organized by the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP), concluded on April 19, 2025, at the Lahore Expo Centre, marking another milestone in Pakistan’s journey toward global trade excellence.

Lahore Pakistan : As TDAP’s flagship event, HEMS has grown into a powerful symbol of Pakistan’s capabilities in the health, engineering, and minerals sectors. This year’s edition attracted around 900 foreign delegates from over 70 countries, engaging with 194 exhibitors and 21 innovative startups, all eager to showcase the depth and diversity of Pakistan’s industrial landscape.

The event was graced by the Honorable Prime Minister of Pakistan, Mr. Shahbaz Sharif, along with senior government officials including Rana Ihsan Afzal Khan (Coordinator to the Prime Minister), Mr. Ali Pervaiz Malik (Minister of State, Finance & Revenue), Mr. Jam Kamal (Federal Minister for Commerce), Mr. Jawad Paul (Federal Secretary for Commerce), Mr. Faiz Ahmad (Chief Executive, TDAP), and Mr. Sheryar Taj (Secretary, TDAP). A special inaugural dinner in honor of the foreign delegates was held on April 18, 2025, at Nishat Hotel, Lahore, where the Prime Minister applauded TDAP’s continued efforts to elevate Pakistan’s global trade presence.

HEMS 2025 featured an impressive 2,200 Business-to-Business (B2B) meetings, covering a wide array of sectors including pharmaceuticals, chemicals, surgical instruments, agricultural machinery, home appliances, furniture, cosmetics, sports goods, construction materials, automotive, minerals, packaging, and more. These targeted meetings laid the foundation for promising commercial linkages and partnerships.

One of the standout achievements of this edition was the signing of 24 Memorandums of Understanding (MOUs) across major sectors such as minerals, pharmaceuticals, auto, gems & jewellery, surgical instruments, and chemicals, with projected business deals amounting to USD 432 million.

Delegates also embarked on 18 industrial site and factory visits, gaining valuable insights into Pakistan’s production capabilities. Furthermore, five strategic meetings were conducted with international chambers and trade delegations, and seven regulatory dialogues were held between Pakistan’s Drug Regulatory Authority (DRAP) and counterpart agencies from Senegal, Indonesia, Kenya, Sri Lanka, Tajikistan, Ethiopia, and Tanzania, focusing on harmonization of pharmaceutical standards and market access.

HEMS 2025 served as a gateway for Pakistani exporters, opening new avenues for trade in Africa, Europe, and Central Asia. As the event drew to a close, TDAP reaffirmed its commitment to hosting HEMS annually—continuing its mission to promote Pakistani industries and forge impactful global connections.