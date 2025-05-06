The meeting started with welcome note by Mr. Zahid Abbasi from Economic Cooperation Organization Secretariat. Mr. Zahid Abbasi welcomed all the delegates and highlighted the business opportunities that exist in the countries.

ECO Trade and Development Bank role was also discussed and the need for stronger regional integration through ECO-TDB was emphasized.

The ECO Trade Agreement was discussed it was decided the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan will make ECO Pavillion in its flagship event i.e. Food-AG which is scheduled to be held in October 2025.



