By Fariha Aqib.

Karachi: The 39-day World Culture Festival 2025 continued to shine on its 17th day, offering audiences a remarkable blend of dance, cinema, and theatre.

Advertisements

The highlight of the evening, Dance Night 2.0, transformed the stage into a vibrant celebration of global artistry, featuring performances that mesmerized spectators with their power, rhythm, and emotional expression.

International dancer Anisha Thai delivered a dynamic performance alongside Sovapa students, earning strong applause. The Philippines Folk Dance group thrilled the audience with its cultural vibrancy, while the ACP Classical Fusion ensemble captivated viewers through graceful, intricate choreography—solidifying the event as one of the festival’s most memorable evenings.

The day began with an intensive dance workshop conducted by Hong Kong’s celebrated dancer Anisha Thai. Students explored diverse styles, focusing on expression, synchronisation, body awareness, and stage presence. Encouraging the participants, Anisha said:

“Dance is not just movement—it is emotion. When we uplift each other, the performance comes alive. Harmony adds beauty. I am impressed by the dedication of Arts Council students. Keep working hard, and you will shine on the global stage.”

A major attraction was the Middle East Shorts Showcase, presenting five acclaimed films:

Iran – “Head Eaters” (Dir. Pedram Gharehbagh): A darkly comic horror unfolding at a mysterious dinner.

Turkey – “The Shell” (Dir. Sema Güler): A moving tale of a painter confronting trauma and rebuilding her life.

Sudan – “Pray of Dinner” (Dir. Ishaa): A warm snapshot of family life captured around a busy dining table.

Bahrain – “A Beautiful Excuse for a Deadly Sin” (Dir. Hashim Sharaf): A humorous story of a man attempting to move into his flat with his horse.

Egypt – “At the End of the Day” (Dir. John Shehata): A reflective look at memory, ageing, and the blurred lines between past and present.

The theatre segment featured “Didn’t Know That About You” by Norway’s Soky Productions, directed by Elisabet Topp. Starring international performers from Malaysia, Norway, and Denmark, the play delved into themes of power abuse, peer pressure, sexual assault, and the evolving concept of victimhood. Inspired by real interviews with youth, the performance earned strong praise from the audience.

The 17th day of the World Culture Festival showcased the richness of global creativity, offering Karachi an immersive journey through dance, theatre, and cinema from around the world.