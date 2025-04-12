KARACHI: The 29th edition of Textile Asia, the premier international textile exhibition and a much-

awaited trade fair for the textile and garment industry, will take place from April 12 to 14, 2025, across

seven halls at the Karachi Expo Centre. The theme of the exhibition is, “The Road to a Value-Added

Textile Sector,” underscoring its focus on innovation and industry growth.

Nasir Hussain Shah, Sindh’s Minister for Energy, Planning, and Development, will attend as the chief

guest.

The event is expected to draw over 50,000 trade visitors and 550+ delegates from more than 17

countries, offering unmatched opportunities for networking and business expansion. With over 650

exhibitors, including leading brands from China, Türkiye, Malaysia, Jordan, Germany, Italy, Japan, and

Switzerland, the fair will feature high-level conferences and panel discussions. Industry experts and

policymakers will explore critical topics such as digital transformation, the circular economy, and smart

textiles.

Mr. Uzair Nizam, Project Director of Textile Asia, emphasized the event’s significance, stating: “Textile

Asia 2025 is more than just an exhibition—it is a driving force for technological transformation in

Pakistan’s textile sector. As the industry navigates challenges like sustainability, automation, and

evolving global demands, this event bridges the gap between local manufacturers and international

technology leaders. The overwhelming participation of global exhibitors and investors highlights

Pakistan’s potential as a key player in the global textile industry.”

As the region’s leading platform for international collaboration and technological advancement, Textile

Asia 2025 will showcase the latest innovations in textile machinery, raw materials, digitalization, and

sustainable manufacturing. Attendees can also explore B2B networking and investment opportunities,

fostering trade agreements and joint ventures.

The event will feature live demonstrations of cutting-edge advancements, including automation,

artificial intelligence, and next-gen textile machinery. A key focus will be on sustainability, highlighting

eco-friendly materials, energy-efficient processes, and green initiatives shaping the future of textile

manufacturing.