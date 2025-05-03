Karachi: On the occasion of the 23rd National Sovereignty and Children’s Day (the world’s first children’s holiday) and the 105th anniversary of the opening of the Turkish Grand National Assembly of Turkey were celebrated with great joy and pride with two events organized under the patronage of the Consulate General of Türkiye and in coordination with Pak-Turk Maarif Schools and Colleges in Karachi. These remarks were mad by the Consul General of the Republic of Turkiye Mr. Cemal Sangu, as a chief guest says in a press release issued here.

Turkiye envoy said, The first event was held in cooperation with the Department of Sports and Youth of Sindh and the Karachi Police Club – CPK, where 105 saplings were planted by the students of Pak-Turk Maarif Schools. And at the same time, the Earth Day was observed as well. On the Occasion The Undersecretary of the Ministry of Sports and Youth of Sindh, Director Generals, officials of Karachi Police Association, teachers and students participated in this event.

He said that on the other hand, the second event was organized in cooperation with Luck One Mall, the largest shopping mall in Karachi, at the said mall. Approximately 1500 students from Pak-Turk Maarif Schools and Colleges’ in Karachi and in Hyderabad campuses, teachers, parents and hundreds of mall visitors attended and watched the event, which included music, folk dances, theater, marbling and calligraphy workshops, traditional games such as three stones, mangala, mongala, tug of war, hopscotch, dodgeball, dodgeball, mas wrestling, handkerchief snatching, painting, poetry reading and costume competitions, exhibitions of photographs, handicrafts and archery equipment from different regions of Turkey.