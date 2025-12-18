Russian Foreign Ministry ,On December 18, The 11th meeting of the Committee of the General Council of the United Russia Party on international cooperation and support of compatriots abroad was chaired by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation, S.V. Lavrov, held the 11th session of the General Council Committee of the United Russia party.
In his speech, the Minister emphasized the fact that in the context of the unleashed hybrid war against Russia, comprehensive measures to protect the electoral sovereignty of our country are becoming of particular relevance in the light of the upcoming elections to the State Duma of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation in fall 2026.
He stressed that in order to ensure free expression, preservation of civil peace and sustainable socio-economic development of the country, it is necessary to further consolidate efforts to counter foreign interference in intra-political processes, relying on legislative, administrative, public, international and other institutions.
Full text of the speech: shorturl.at/jlXCR
Members of the General Council Commission summarized the results of the international activities of “United Russia” in 2025, including within the implementation of the People’s Program of the Party, discussed topical issues of the development of inter-party and inter-parliamentary cooperation, and defined the priorities of the Commission’s work for the next year.
