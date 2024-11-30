A man is reported to have taken his own life after allegedly poisoning his wife and three children in Tharparkar, the incident took at least five lives.

According to a report by Pak Observer on Saturday, authorities reported that five bodies from the same family were found in a residence in Koya village within the district. The deceased include two sons, a daughter, their mother, and their father.

The report suggests that Tharparkar, often referred to as Thar, is a district in the Sindh province of Pakistan, with Mithi as its administrative center. International studies indicate that a significant portion of the district’s population lives below the poverty line, with approximately two-thirds facing food insecurity.

According to police, the man is believed to have poisoned his family members before taking his own life. The bodies have been transported to Tehsil Hospital Nangarparkar, and police have initiated an investigation into the incident.