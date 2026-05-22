Surashete Boontinand officially inaugurated ‘Sukhumvit’, a new authentic Thai restaurant in Karachi during a ceremony attended by diplomats, business leaders, and members of the Pak-Thai community.

Pakistan Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir Departs for Iran on Key Diplomatic Visit

Advertisements

The opening event was attended by the Consuls-General of Japan, Malaysia, Iraq, Indonesia, Sri Lanka, and Germany, along with executive members of the Pak-Thai Friendship Association and Business Forum, and prominent figures from the business community.

Speaking at the ceremony, the Thai Consul-General praised restaurant owner Moiz Kamal for transforming his passion for Thai cuisine into a dedicated culinary venture. He said such private sector initiatives play an important role in introducing authentic Thai flavors and culture to Pakistani audiences.

Moiz Kamal shared that Sukhumvit’s dishes are prepared using fresh Thai herbs and ingredients imported directly from Thailand to preserve authenticity and distinctive taste. He said the restaurant’s philosophy is based on respecting original Thai recipes while maintaining consistency in quality.

The Royal Thai Consulate-General in Karachi welcomed the growing interest in Thai culinary traditions and encouraged initiatives that promote cultural exchange and people-to-people connections between Thailand and Pakistan.

Guests at the inauguration enjoyed a variety of authentic Thai dishes in an evening marked by warm hospitality and celebration of the deepening friendship between the two countries.