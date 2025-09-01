Istanbul, August 2024 — In a landmark initiative to strengthen tourism and cultural ties between Pakistan and Türkiye, the Türkiye Tourism Promotion and Development Agency (TGA), in collaboration with the Ministry of Tourism and Culture, hosted the first official influencer trip from Pakistan to Türkiye this month. The trip was curated by Asiatic Public Relations Network (APR). Six prominent Pakistani social media influencers: Hamza Bhatti, Osama Nasir, Umama Ismail, Ghuas Gondal, Fariha Asghar, and Rea Rana, experienced Türkiye’s hospitality and vibrant culture, with Istanbul as the centerpiece of their journey.

The carefully curated itinerary offered the influencers a mix of heritage, culture, and modern experiences. From exploring the Blue Mosque, Hagia Sophia, and Basilica Cistern in Istanbul’s historic peninsula, to strolling through the colorful streets of Balat and Fener, the group captured the city’s blend of tradition and modernity. Visits to the Spice Bazaar, Istiklal Street, and Galataport gave them a taste of everyday Istanbul life, while the Bosphorus Cruise highlighted the city’s unique position straddling Europe and Asia.

Gastronomy was also a central focus, as the influencers enjoyed authentic Turkish cuisine and fusion delicacies, capturing the essence of Türkiye’s celebrated food culture. A TGA representative said:

“We are delighted to welcome the first group of Pakistani influencers to Türkiye. This milestone reflects our commitment to further strengthening ties between our two nations, and showcasing Türkiye’s unique experiences to Pakistani travelers. We look forward to seeing the stories and content that will inspire more visitors from Pakistan to discover Türkiye.”

The influencers will be creating digital content from their trip, offering their audiences a first-hand glimpse into Türkiye’s cultural, historical, and culinary wonders.

This pioneering collaboration marks the beginning of a series of efforts to promote Türkiye in Pakistan, further deepening the long-standing friendship and people-to-people connections between the two countries.