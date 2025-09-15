Paris 15–17 September 2025 : Texworld, Apparel Sourcing, and Leatherworld Paris 2025 opened today, 15 September, at the Paris–Le Bourget Exhibition Centre, launching three days of global textile innovation and sourcing. The fair runs through 17 September, attracting industry professionals from across the fashion supply chain.

Now in its 57th edition, the fair continues to be a leading platform for sourcing, trend insights, and industry collaboration. This year’s format brings together fabric suppliers (Texworld) and garment manufacturers (Apparel Sourcing) under one roof, offering a streamlined experience for global buyers.

A key highlight is the participation of 23 Pakistani companies, presenting a wide range of textiles, garments, and sustainable products that reflect both craftsmanship and products. As part of a dedicated initiative, seven firms recognized by GIZ for sustainable practices will showcase their work at the Sustainable Pakistan Pavilion.

Pakistan is represented in both key segments: United Impex, Noor Garments and WiMetrix in Texworld, and a strong lineup in Apparel Sourcing, including Agility Textile (Pvt) Ltd, Burlytex Pvt Ltd, A. Majeed & Sons, Golf & Sports, SHZ Textiles, Spiky International, Zephyrs Textile, Kohinoor Textile Mills Ltd., MG Apparel Ltd., and others. This presence underscores Pakistan’s growing role in the global textile and apparel industry.

On the prestigious Day 1 of the exhibition, Pakistan’s Ambassador, Ms. Mumtaz Zahra Baloch, and the Trade and Investment Officer from Pakistan (TIO), Mr. Salman Ahmed Chaudhry, visited the fairground to show their support and engage with participating businesses.

Jamshed Anwar, CEO, Jamshed Apparel

“The start is quite good, have 2 -3 buyers and get exchange contracts. Hoping for more customers today as well as in the next few days.”

Muhammad Sadiq Kandar, Sr. Manager Garments, Adamjee Enterprises.

“So far so good, we have some good serious visitors and hoping for the best for upcoming hours, days of the exhibition”.

With 1,300 exhibitors from over 35 countries, including China, India, Turkiye, Korea, Bangladesh, and Pakistan, the fair reflects the diversity of today’s sourcing landscape. The Avantex area adds a forward-looking touch, featuring innovations in sustainable and tech-enabled fashion.

Texworld Paris is a major gateway for the exporters of textiles & apparel to enter in the European market, as it is a global hub for fashion in industry. It helps to build a long term network between international buyer and domestic exporters or manufacturers.