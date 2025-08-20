Lahore, August 2 0 , 2025 – Tetra Pak Pakistan Limited and Bulleh Shah Packaging (Private) Limited (BSP) have entered into a strategic collaboration through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aimed at creating a commercially viable collection and recycling value chain for used beverage cartons (UBC) in Pakistan.



This collaboration will enable BSP to develop UBC’s (Used Beverage Cartons) collection network, by activating BSP’s current collection centres (Hubs) to work with UBC’s, identifying and adding new stakeholders into the system and strengthening the value chain with the deployment of UBC champions and Digital tools.



The MoU focuses on scaling up the collection, transportation, and recycling capacity of UBCs through partnerships with waste management companies and scrap dealers, while also conducting thorough value chain assessments to improve operational efficiency and pricing transparency. In addition, the two organizations will work together to implement real-time data reporting through Tetra Pak’s digital platforms, ensuring greater transparency across the value chain that is an impact unique to this partnership in which digital traceability transforms used beverage cartons from anonymous waste into trackable assets—fueling transparency, sustainability, and smarter recycling.



Speaking at the signing ceremony, Awais Bin Nasim, Managing Director, Tetra Pak Pakistan Limited, said, “This partnership with Bulleh Shah Packaging marks a significant step toward building a circular economy in Pakistan. By combining our technical expertise and industry networks, we aim to scale up used beverage carton recycling across the country, reduce reliance on imported fiber, and create long-term value for the environment and the communities that are part of the waste value chain.”



Nasir Zaman, CEO Bulleh Shah Packaging, added, “We are excited to work closely with Tetra Pak on this important initiative to strengthen Pakistan’s recycling infrastructure. By utilizing recovered fibers from used beverage cartons, we can produce sustainable packaging materials locally, reduce our dependence on imported raw materials, and create meaningful social impact by improving the livelihoods of those working in the waste collection value chain.”



BSP will use recovered fibers from UBCs to manufacture recycled paper-based packaging products such as liner, fluting, and kraft, thus reducing dependency on imported Old corrugated cartons (OCC) fiber.