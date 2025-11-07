Karachi, November 07, 2025: Tetra Pak recently unveiled its next-generation Automation and Digitalisation (A&D) portfolio, Tetra Pak® Factory OS™ , at the Gulfood Manufacturing event in Dubai.

This new suite of modular, open, and scalable smart factory technologies will transform food and beverage (F&B) production and lay the foundation for AI-ready factories.

A recent comparative study by Tetra Pak shows that highly automated beverage factories achieve 20% higher overall equipment effectiveness, 45% lower product waste, and 20% fewer packaging line stops compared to less automated facilities. Yet, many producers struggle to adopt automation due to limited digital expertise and difficulty in finding holistic end-to-end solution providers with industry expertise.

Tetra Pak® Factory OS bridges this gap by combining advanced technologies with deep food and beverage know-how to help producers tackle cost pressures, meet sustainability goals, and prepare for AI-driven manufacturing.

In Pakistan, the food and beverage manufacturing sector continues to face challenges such as rising energy costs, outdated equipment, and limited access to digital tools. These constraints hinder operational efficiency and productivity, particularly for dairy and beverage producers who rely heavily on energy-intensive processing and packaging operations.

Persistent energy shortfalls and unreliable supply continue to constrain Pakistan’s industrial output and escalate production costs. The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority’s (NEPRA) State of Industry Report 2024 highlights major under-utilisation of generation capacity, transmission losses, and inefficiencies that burden both consumers and industry. For continuous-process industries such as food and beverage manufacturing, adopting AI-enabled smart-factory platforms like Tetra Pak’s Factory OS™ can materially enhance energy monitoring, predictive control, reducing waste, improving uptime, and strengthening resilience against supply disruptions.

Awais Bin Nasim, Managing Director of Tetra Pak Pakistan, said, “Pakistan’s food and beverage industry holds tremendous potential for growth, but challenges such as high energy consumption, energy supply disruptions, production inefficiencies, and data fragmentation continue to limit progress. Solutions like Tetra Pak® Factory OS™ can revolutionize how factories operate, enabling manufacturers to make real- time, data-driven decisions that enhance efficiency, reduce wastage, and support sustainability goals.”

Designed for flexibility and scalability, Tetra Pak® Factory OS™ allows F&B producers to adopt automation and digitalisation at their own pace: starting small, scaling up, and tailoring solutions to their unique requirements. While Tetra Pak® Factory OS™ is being introduced globally, its vision aligns closely with the evolving needs of Pakistan’s food and beverage industry, where the drive toward energy- efficient, digitally connected, and sustainable manufacturing is gaining momentum.

