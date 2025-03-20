Through this continued alliance, Tetra Pak aims to promote the importance of safe and healthy packaged milk in maintaining an active lifestyle. Islamabad United players will benefit from the high-quality nutrition provided by packaged milk, aiding in muscle recovery and overall fitness during the intense PSL season 10.Commenting on the partnership, Mr. Awais Bin Nasim, Managing Director of Tetra Pak Pakistan, said, “Our long-standing partnership with Islamabad United reflects our commitment to promoting the benefits of safe and healthy packaged milk for athletes and the community at large. With our advanced 6-layer packaging technology, we ensure that milk remains pure and rich in essential nutrients without the need for preservatives. This partnership allows us to further emphasize the role of safe nutrition in achieving peak performance.”Mr. Ahsan Latif, CEO of Islamabad United, added, “We are proud to extend our partnership with Tetra Pak for the seventh consecutive year. Their focus on nutrition and wellness perfectly aligns with our goal of supporting players’ health and inspiring young athletes across Pakistan to make healthier choices. Safe and healthy packaged milk is not only essential for sports performance but also plays a vital role in the well-being of our community.”

As the PSL Season 10 approaches, Tetra Pak remains committed to raising awareness about the benefits of safe and healthy packaged milk consumption, ensuring that the excitement on the field is complemented by a strong focus on health and nutrition.