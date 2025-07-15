Advertisements

Tesla, led by tech mogul Elon Musk, has officially entered the Indian auto market with the launch of its Model Y, priced from approximately $69,770 (?6 million), according to its website. This move comes as the electric vehicle (EV) giant prepares to open its first showroom in Mumbai, India’s financial hub.

India, now the world’s third-largest car market, has so far seen limited EV adoption, largely due to a lack of widespread charging infrastructure. Tesla’s arrival aims to shake up the premium EV segment, where it will compete with established German automakers like BMW and Mercedes-Benz. Meanwhile, domestic manufacturers such as Tata Motors and Mahindra dominate the mass-market EV space.

Advertisements

Tesla’s Mumbai showroom, located in a secure office complex, featured a partially visible Model Y behind black and grey covers on Tuesday. The area remained under tight security with minimal public access, though the brand’s name was prominently displayed on a sleek white wall.

Elon Musk has long shown interest in the Indian market, which has a growing base of affluent consumers increasingly spending on luxury items. Although India has set a goal of reaching 30% EV penetration by 2030 (up from the current 4%) and offers tax incentives for foreign automakers willing to produce locally, these incentives have only modestly attracted Tesla.

Tesla’s entry comes amid increasing competition, including a recent pre-booking campaign by Vietnamese EV maker Vinfast for its VF7 and VF6 electric SUVs in India.

The Model Y rear-wheel drive is priced at ?6 million ( $70,000), while the long-range variant will cost ?6.8 million ( $79,000). In comparison, Tesla’s U.S. base price is $44,990, while in China and Germany it’s significantly lower at $36,700 and $53,700 respectively.

Tesla’s India pricing reflects high import duties and the premium segment it is targeting, as it tests the waters in a country still dominated by petrol and diesel vehicles.