The Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) has confirmed identification of a terrorist killed in North Waziristan as Afghan National, Pakistan has contacted the Afghan Taliban government for handing over the dead body.



Accroding to ISPR, the Afghan national involved in terrorism inside Pakistan was killed during an operation conducted by the security forces in general area Datta Khel of North Waziristan on February 6, 2025. ISPR states that the individual was later identified as Luqman Khan alias Nusrat, Son of Kamal Khan, resident of Spera District, Khost Province, Afghanistan.

The statement of ISPR has confirmed that Interim Afghan Government authorities are being approached to take over the body of the individual, being an Afghan citizen, the military’s media wing said. The spokesperson of Pak Army said that such incidents are irrefutable evidence of involvement of “Afghan Nationals” in terrorist activities in Pakistan.

ISPR states that the Afghan government is expected to fulfill its obligations and deny the use of Afghan soil by terrorists for perpetuating acts of terrorism against Pakistan .