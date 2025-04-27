Karachi: Mr. Saquib Fayyaz Magoon, Acting President FPCCI, has apprised that the entire business, industry and trade community of Pakistan stands united with the state of Pakistan and its armed forces in the face of India’s knee jerk and evil propaganda against Pakistan – and, its threats to block waters of our rivers which come under World Bank-brokered and guaranteed Indus Water Treaty of 1960.

It is pertinent to note that, in a historic show of unity and strength, the entire business community of Pakistan held a press conference on Friday at FPCCI Head Office to express their solidarity and support to the armed forces in these times of heightened tensions at the borders.

Mr. Saquib Fayyaz Magoon highlighted that India has repeated its sinister designs and propaganda against Pakistan at the time of the recent Pahalgam, Indian Occupied Kashmir (IoK) incident; which it has been practicing in the aftermath of the past such incidents like Pulwama and others – which, in fact, are their own glaring security failures.

Acting FPCCI Chief explained that practically Pakistan already has no trade with India and India has always maintained non-tariff barriers on Pakistani exports as well. Nonetheless, when we used to have trade with India it was in their favor vis-à-vis bilateral balance of trade. They lost trade surplus when they stopped trading with Pakistan, he added.

Mr. Abdul Mohamin Khan, Regional Chairman & VP FPCCI, reiterated business community’s resolve that it will fully and whole-heartedly support the brave, professional and highly-motivated armed forces of Pakistan. Peace is our first and the foremost priority, however, the business community is also prepared to fight for the nation, if the enemy attacks, he added.

Mr. Bashir Janmohammad, a veteran and beloved leader of the business community, said that the business community has to stop all trade with India – until and unless they resolve the issues amicably, with mutual respect and equality.

Mr. Aman Paracha, VP FPCCI, maintained that it is indeed India which has always sabotaged the prospects of regional trade; enormous potential of transit-trade; border markets; intra-regional linkages & cooperation; materialization of regional trade agreements and collective economic good of the Indian sub-continent and its people.

Mr. Asif Sakhi, VP FPCCI, said that we have our businesses, industries and trade because of our motherland Pakistan; consequently, Pakistan comes first in any eventuality, challenge or a time of sacrifice.

Mr. Nasir Khan, VP FPCCI, questioned the ability of India to look inwards as it has a million plus strength in their Army; they should have been able to prevent the attack on its civilians and tourists. It is their own security and intelligence failure; Pakistan has nothing to do with it, he added.