Tennis Coaching Camp: Karachi to Host Sindh Summer Sports Gala Initiative

Young tennis players prepare for free coaching sessions at Falcon Sports Complex in Karachi.

Aqeel Khan will lead free coaching sessions for young players as organisers expand participation opportunities in Malir.

Tennis Coaching Camp: Karachi Tennis Association (District Malir), in collaboration with New Era Creation, has announced the SEA ZONE – 1st Sindh Summer Sports Gala Tennis Coaching Camp to promote youth engagement in sports and encourage tennis development in Karachi.

The coaching camp will take place on 30 June at Falcon Sports Complex in New Malir, Karachi.

SEA ZONE, described as Pakistan’s first seafood retail chain, is sponsoring the initiative as part of its support for community sports and healthy recreational activities.

Women Entrepreneurs: CDA Pledges Expanded Support for Women-Led Businesses

Former Pakistan tennis star Aqeel Khan will lead coaching sessions for players across different skill levels at the venue’s synthetic tennis courts. He will be joined by Mahmood Khan, a national tennis coach from Peshawar who is currently in Karachi.

Syed Yousuf, Vice President of Karachi Tennis Association (District Malir), will coordinate the camp and oversee arrangements.

Organisers have already invited participants from District Malir and Falcon Society. They have also opened limited additional spots and will accommodate 10 more players from nearby areas on a first-come, first-served basis.

The coaching programme will include two categories: Advanced Group and Intermediate Group.

Organisers confirmed that participants will not pay any registration or coaching fees.

Karachi Attack: Three Rangers Personnel Killed as Security Forces Repel Camp Assault

Interested players can register by sending their details to Event Director Muhammad Khalid Rehmani via WhatsApp before 29 June 2026.

The initiative aims to encourage wider participation in tennis and provide young athletes with access to professional-level coaching and facilities.