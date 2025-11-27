KARACHI: Telenor Pakistan has entered into a strategic alliance with Data Vault Pakistan to launch the country’s first AI-Ready Sovereign Cloud, enabling enterprises to securely access advanced GPU-accelerated computing and locally hosted AI infrastructure for the first time.
This landmark partnership is poised to accelerate Pakistan’s AI adoption across sectors such as finance, healthcare, manufacturing, public safety, logistics, agriculture, and government services by providing the high-performance compute power and compliance-ready environment needed for modern AI applications.
A National First: Secure AI Infrastructure Kept Entirely Within Pakistan
For years, Pakistani enterprises and public institutions relied on offshore cloud regions for AI workloads, raising concerns around data sovereignty and compliance. This alliance resolves those challenges by offering AI training, inference, and data processing entirely within Pakistan’s borders, hosted inside Data Vault’s high-density AI data center.
This guarantees full regulatory compliance and eliminates the need for sensitive datasets—including financial transactions, healthcare imaging, telecom data, and government records—to leave the country.
The new cloud platform enables enterprises to deploy machine learning pipelines, large language models (LLMs), video analytics, generative AI systems, and industrial automation with low latency, reduced bandwidth costs, and complete national jurisdictional control.
Empowering Pakistani Enterprises With GPU-as-a-Service
Global GPU shortages and high import costs have previously limited Pakistan’s ability to adopt enterprise-grade AI. Through this partnership, Telenor customers will now gain on-demand access to GPU-as-a-Service (GPUaaS) powered by NVIDIA-grade accelerators.
This empowers organizations to:
Train and deploy advanced AI/ML models
Run real-time computer vision and video analytics
Build Urdu and regional-language AI models
Enable fintech fraud detection and AML automation
Enhance predictive maintenance and industrial AI
Host enterprise-grade generative AI and LLM workloads
The alliance positions Pakistan alongside global markets investing in sovereign AI clouds to
power next-generation digital transformation.
Accelerating Pakistan’s Shift From AI Consumption to AI
Production
The partnership marks a major shift from Pakistan consuming global AI technologies to producing indigenous, mission-critical AI solutions. With sovereign GPU infrastructure now accessible locally, Pakistani researchers, startups, enterprises, and universities can develop:
National LLMs for Urdu and regional languages
Sector-specific AI for fintech, health diagnostics, agri-tech, and smart cities
Vision AI for surveillance and public safety
Energy optimization models
AI-driven logistics and manufacturing automation
“This alliance positions Pakistan among the nations building their own sovereign AI future,” a Telenor Pakistan spokesperson stated. “Enterprises can now innovate knowing their data and AI systems remain secure, local, and compliant.”
A Milestone for Compliance, Digital Governance, and Public
Trust
The initiative aligns with regulatory frameworks from the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), Pakistan
Telecommunication Authority (PTA), healthcare data laws, and emerging national AI safety
guidelines.
By keeping all data within Pakistan, the sovereign cloud strengthens:
Cybersecurity defense
Auditability and transparency
Access control and identity management
Privacy and digital trust
National data protection
With AI increasingly used in banking, telemedicine, e-governance, and national infrastructure,
sovereign hosting has become essential.
Industry Leaders Behind the Initiative
Both organizations extended gratitude to the core contributors— Mansoor Ahmed, Hasrat Mehmood, Ahmed Jahangir Chohan, Muhammad Ali Khan, Amna Ayub, Muhammad Umer Hayat, Syed Zeeshan Ali, Muhammad Adeel, and Fahad Alam—whose leadership and technical input shaped the alliance.
They also recognized Mehwish Salman Ali, Founder & CEO of Data Vault Pakistan, whose vision for the nation’s first Sovereign AI Cloud and AI Data Center laid the foundation for this transformative development. Her work in building high-density GPU infrastructure and a sovereign cloud architecture has played a pivotal role in enabling Pakistan’s entry into the global AI ecosystem.
A New Digital Chapter for Pakistan
Analysts note that Pakistan’s move into sovereign AI cloud infrastructure follows global trends in countries such as Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, and Singapore—markets prioritizing digital
sovereignty and national AI readiness.
The partnership delivers:
High-performance AI compute at accessible prices
Local LLM and generative AI training capability
Reduced dependency on foreign hyperscalers
Lower cost of AI deployment for enterprises
Increased security for sensitive datasets
Stronger support for startups, academia, and R&D
“This is not just a business alliance—it is a cornerstone of a sovereign, innovation-driven AI
ecosystem for Pakistan,” said a representative from Data Vault.
Looking Ahead
The platform is now open for enterprise onboarding. Telenor and Data Vault plan to jointly
develop industry-specific AI applications, focusing on fintech, healthcare, telecom automation,
agri-tech, and smart governance.
As Pakistan’s digital infrastructure evolves, the Telenor-Data Vault partnership is positioned to
play a defining role in making advanced AI secure, accessible, and scalable nationwide.
Leave a Reply