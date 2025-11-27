KARACHI: Telenor Pakistan has entered into a strategic alliance with Data Vault Pakistan to launch the country’s first AI-Ready Sovereign Cloud, enabling enterprises to securely access advanced GPU-accelerated computing and locally hosted AI infrastructure for the first time.

This landmark partnership is poised to accelerate Pakistan’s AI adoption across sectors such as finance, healthcare, manufacturing, public safety, logistics, agriculture, and government services by providing the high-performance compute power and compliance-ready environment needed for modern AI applications.

A National First: Secure AI Infrastructure Kept Entirely Within Pakistan

For years, Pakistani enterprises and public institutions relied on offshore cloud regions for AI workloads, raising concerns around data sovereignty and compliance. This alliance resolves those challenges by offering AI training, inference, and data processing entirely within Pakistan’s borders, hosted inside Data Vault’s high-density AI data center.

This guarantees full regulatory compliance and eliminates the need for sensitive datasets—including financial transactions, healthcare imaging, telecom data, and government records—to leave the country.

The new cloud platform enables enterprises to deploy machine learning pipelines, large language models (LLMs), video analytics, generative AI systems, and industrial automation with low latency, reduced bandwidth costs, and complete national jurisdictional control.

Advertisements

Empowering Pakistani Enterprises With GPU-as-a-Service

Global GPU shortages and high import costs have previously limited Pakistan’s ability to adopt enterprise-grade AI. Through this partnership, Telenor customers will now gain on-demand access to GPU-as-a-Service (GPUaaS) powered by NVIDIA-grade accelerators.

This empowers organizations to:

Train and deploy advanced AI/ML models

Run real-time computer vision and video analytics

Build Urdu and regional-language AI models

Enable fintech fraud detection and AML automation

Enhance predictive maintenance and industrial AI

Host enterprise-grade generative AI and LLM workloads

The alliance positions Pakistan alongside global markets investing in sovereign AI clouds to

power next-generation digital transformation.

Accelerating Pakistan’s Shift From AI Consumption to AI

Production

The partnership marks a major shift from Pakistan consuming global AI technologies to producing indigenous, mission-critical AI solutions. With sovereign GPU infrastructure now accessible locally, Pakistani researchers, startups, enterprises, and universities can develop:

National LLMs for Urdu and regional languages

Sector-specific AI for fintech, health diagnostics, agri-tech, and smart cities

Vision AI for surveillance and public safety

Energy optimization models

AI-driven logistics and manufacturing automation

“This alliance positions Pakistan among the nations building their own sovereign AI future,” a Telenor Pakistan spokesperson stated. “Enterprises can now innovate knowing their data and AI systems remain secure, local, and compliant.”

A Milestone for Compliance, Digital Governance, and Public

Trust

The initiative aligns with regulatory frameworks from the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), Pakistan

Telecommunication Authority (PTA), healthcare data laws, and emerging national AI safety

guidelines.

By keeping all data within Pakistan, the sovereign cloud strengthens:

Cybersecurity defense

Auditability and transparency

Access control and identity management

Privacy and digital trust

National data protection

With AI increasingly used in banking, telemedicine, e-governance, and national infrastructure,

sovereign hosting has become essential.

Industry Leaders Behind the Initiative

Both organizations extended gratitude to the core contributors— Mansoor Ahmed, Hasrat Mehmood, Ahmed Jahangir Chohan, Muhammad Ali Khan, Amna Ayub, Muhammad Umer Hayat, Syed Zeeshan Ali, Muhammad Adeel, and Fahad Alam—whose leadership and technical input shaped the alliance.

They also recognized Mehwish Salman Ali, Founder & CEO of Data Vault Pakistan, whose vision for the nation’s first Sovereign AI Cloud and AI Data Center laid the foundation for this transformative development. Her work in building high-density GPU infrastructure and a sovereign cloud architecture has played a pivotal role in enabling Pakistan’s entry into the global AI ecosystem.

A New Digital Chapter for Pakistan

Analysts note that Pakistan’s move into sovereign AI cloud infrastructure follows global trends in countries such as Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, and Singapore—markets prioritizing digital

sovereignty and national AI readiness.

The partnership delivers:

High-performance AI compute at accessible prices

Local LLM and generative AI training capability

Reduced dependency on foreign hyperscalers

Lower cost of AI deployment for enterprises

Increased security for sensitive datasets

Stronger support for startups, academia, and R&D

“This is not just a business alliance—it is a cornerstone of a sovereign, innovation-driven AI

ecosystem for Pakistan,” said a representative from Data Vault.

Looking Ahead

The platform is now open for enterprise onboarding. Telenor and Data Vault plan to jointly

develop industry-specific AI applications, focusing on fintech, healthcare, telecom automation,

agri-tech, and smart governance.

As Pakistan’s digital infrastructure evolves, the Telenor-Data Vault partnership is positioned to

play a defining role in making advanced AI secure, accessible, and scalable nationwide.