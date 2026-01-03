KARACHI: Renowned experts from the technology and business sectors on Saturday urged students and young professionals to equip themselves with skills in emerging technologies, entrepreneurship, and business communication, while upholding strong ethical and religious values to build sustainable and successful careers both locally and internationally.

The experts were addressing a large gathering at the Teknofest Conference held at Expo Centre, Karachi, as part of the Mera Brand Pakistan exhibition, which attracted thousands of students, freelancers, startups, and young professionals from across the city.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Noman Said, IT expert and CEO of SI Global Solutions, highlighted that Pakistan’s IT industry is gradually gaining global recognition; however, he stressed that companies and professionals must focus on innovation, quality delivery, and brand building to compete in high-end international markets.

He emphasized that technology careers are no longer limited to programming alone but now span areas such as artificial intelligence, data analytics, cloud computing, cybersecurity, and enterprise solutions. He advised students to adopt a long-term learning mindset, stating that continuous skill upgrading is essential in a rapidly evolving digital world.

“Adaptability, lifelong learning, and ethical professionalism are the core pillars of a successful technology career,” he said, adding that Pakistani professionals must project a positive image of the country by maintaining integrity, transparency, and reliability in their work.

Saad Shah, IT expert and CEO of Hexalyze, said that while universities are producing a large number of graduates each year, there remains a gap between academic knowledge and industry requirements. He noted that many IT companies are bridging this gap by offering internships, mentorship programs, and on-the-job training to prepare graduates for real-world challenges.

He encouraged youth to combine technical expertise with business acumen, explaining that understanding project management, client communication, and basic financial concepts can significantly enhance career growth. “The professionals who succeed globally are those who can solve problems, communicate effectively, and conduct business with honesty and professionalism,” he added.

Highlighting the importance of ethics and discipline, Saad Shah said that young professionals should strictly adhere to religious and moral values, respect workplace culture, and maintain professional conduct. “Your skills may get you hired, but your integrity and attitude will sustain your career,” he remarked.

Ibrahim Amin, Chairman of the Pakistan Freelancers Association (PAFLA), said that the global workforce is undergoing a major transformation, with remote work, freelancing, and digital entrepreneurship becoming mainstream career paths. He said Pakistan has immense potential in the global freelance economy due to its young population and growing digital talent pool.

He advised freelancers and digital workers to focus on personal branding, portfolio development, and ethical client dealings. “Trust, discipline, and timely delivery are critical for long-term success in freelancing. A single professional’s behavior reflects the image of the entire country,” he said.

He further added that ethical practices, transparency, and respect for client commitments are essential to building lasting professional relationships and recurring business opportunities in international markets.

The speakers collectively emphasized that the future belongs to those who combine technology skills with entrepreneurial thinking, strong communication abilities, and unwavering ethical values. They encouraged students to explore diverse career paths in technology, including startups, corporate careers, freelancing, and global remote roles, while remaining grounded in discipline and integrity.

Teknofest, organized as part of the Mera Brand Pakistan exhibition, served as a platform to connect industry leaders with aspiring professionals. Other prominent speakers, including Saad Zuberi, CEO of LuckyOne; Shaikh Muhammad Tahseen, President of FBATI; and Amir JI Hafiz Naeem, also addressed the audience and shared insights on innovation, business growth, and national branding.