Kazakhstan : TDAP(AFD) organised the B2B meetings of Companies from Potatoes, Onions, Rice, Vegetables, Dairy, Sesame seeds with delegation from Ministry of Trade & Integration, Kazakhstan in coordination/ collaboration with TIC, Almaty, Kazakhstan on 6th & 7th February, 2025. TDAP(AFD) held more than 25 meetings with major companies from F&V, Rice and other sectors where the Delegation showed a great interest in sourcing Potatoes, Rice etc from Pakistan and connecting them to Kazakh buyers in upcoming days as well.

The Delegation met with Pakistani sellers showcasing a wide range of agro products from F&V to Rice etc in order to develop linkages in Kazakh Market.

The Kazakh delegation and Embassy Of Kazakhstan, Pakistan expressed gratitude to TDAP for arranging the sessions in a befitting manner.