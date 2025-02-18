Karachi, Pakistan – [17th February] – The Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) is proud to announce the launch of the first FoodAg Manufacturing Exhibition, taking place at the Lahore Expo Centre from February 26th-28th, 2025. This landmark event will showcase the dynamism and potential of Pakistan’s agro-food sector, bringing together local and international companies specializing in ingredients, processing, packaging, and supply chain solutions.

FoodAg Manufacturing 2025 will provide a comprehensive platform for industry professionals to explore the latest advancements, connect with potential partners, and discover innovative products and solutions. With participation from companies across the globe, including South Korea, China, Japan, Turkey, Poland, Argentina and European Union, the exhibition promises to be a hub of activity and collaboration.

“This exhibition is a testament to TDAP’s commitment to promoting the growth and modernization of Pakistan’s agro-food sector,” said Faiz Ahmad, Chief Executive, TDAP. He further said “FoodAg Manufacturing will serve as a vital link between local producers and international buyers, fostering partnerships that will drive export growth and contribute to the economic development of Pakistan.”

Key Highlights of FoodAg Manufacturing 2025:

Extensive product displays featuring the latest technologies and solutions in food manufacturing.

Engaging seminars and workshops led by prominent industry speakers, covering critical topics such as value addition, innovation, and sustainability.

Dedicated platform for all provinces to showcase their unique agro-potential.

Ample opportunities for networking, forging global partnerships, and exploring potential deals, collaborations, and joint ventures.

FoodAg Manufacturing 2025 is a must-attend event for all stakeholders in the agro-food sector, including manufacturers, processors, exporters, importers, suppliers, researchers, and policymakers.