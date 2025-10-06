Sialkot, October 4, 2025: The Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP), in collaboration with Pakistan Single Window (PSW) and the Sialkot Women Chamber of Commerce & Industry (SWCCI), successfully organized the “Khadijah Women Entrepreneurship Program” in Sialkot. The initiative, led by TDAP’s Women Entrepreneur Division, aimed to empower women entrepreneurs by equipping them with practical knowledge and tools to strengthen their participation in cross-border trade.

The program offered hands-on learning sessions covering e-commerce, digital marketing, customs procedures, access to finance, and green and sustainable trade. Participants gained valuable insights to enhance their business competitiveness and scale their operations for export success.

The event featured notable speakers and industry experts.

Dr. Mariam Nouman, President of SWCCI, shared her vision for expanding women’s participation in international trade and highlighted Sialkot’s vital role as a leading export hub of Pakistan.

Ms. Mahina Ghalib, Deputy Director, TDAP Women Entrepreneur Division, presented TDAP’s ongoing initiatives focused on trade facilitation, market linkages, and capacity building for women-led enterprises.

Mr. Sheharyar Tahir, General Manager Gender and Sustainability at SMEDA, outlined institutional support and key policy initiatives designed to promote women entrepreneurship.

The training sessions included:

Mr. Aadil Majeed Malik (Tradeverse Expert) — provided an in-depth demonstration of the Pakistan Single Window (PSW) platform, explaining its functionality, user interface, and trade-related tools.

Ms. Rabia Aamir (Trainer, International Marketing & Branding) — conducted a dynamic session on digital marketing strategies and brand positioning for global visibility.

Ms. Gulalai Khan (Trainer, Financial Literacy & Access to Finance) — shared essential financial management techniques to help women sustain and expand their ventures.

Mr. Faisal Butt (E-commerce Expert) — delivered an informative session on e-commerce exports, covering payment gateways, logistics, and customs compliance for online businesses.

At the conclusion of the program, participants were awarded certificates of completion and received a one-week complimentary PSW subscription, allowing them to further explore trade tools and apply their newly acquired skills.

Through this initiative, TDAP and PSW empowered women entrepreneurs in one of Pakistan’s key export hubs to embrace digital trade practices, sustainability, and international compliance standards, paving the way for a new generation of export-ready women entrepreneurs driving Pakistan’s growth story.