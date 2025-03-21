Quetta, March , 2025 – The Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP), in collaboration with Pakistan Customs, organized an awareness session on SRO 642(I)/2023 (B2B Barter Trade Mechanism) and the EIF Form at the Quetta Chamber of Commerce & Industry (QCCI). The session aimed to educate traders and exporters on barter trade regulations, compliance requirements, and trade opportunities with Afghanistan, Iran, and Russia. Mr. Agha Faisal, Senior Member of QCCI, delivered the welcome address, emphasizing the importance of policy awareness for the business community. Mr. Zain-Ul-Abideen from TDAP presented an overview of the barter trade mechanism, outlining the eligibility criteria, authorization process, and operational framework.

Mr. Zubair Khan, Deputy Secretary, Ministry of Commerce, addressed policy-related queries and clarified the functionality of the barter system. Mr. Ali Haidar, Deputy Collector, Quetta Customs, explained the EIF Form filing process and answered questions regarding WeBOC registration and documentation. Mr. Haji Foujan, Founder of the Dry Fruit Association, raised concerns about product eligibility restrictions, particularly the limitation to only originating goods, and suggested allowing non-originating goods from Iran to enhance trade opportunities. He committed to formally raising this issue with the Ministry of Commerce through the Chamber of Commerce.

The session concluded with a Q&A segment, where participants discussed trade facilitation, customs procedures, and policy improvements. TDAP and Pakistan Customs reaffirmed their commitment to supporting traders and announced further awareness sessions in Chaman on March 22, 2025, and Taftan to ensure broader stakeholder engagement.