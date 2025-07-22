Advertisements

Gilgit, Hunza : The Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) successfully conducted three impactful sessions of the National Exporters Training Program (NETP) in Gilgit, Hunza, and Skardu from 16th to 19th July 2025. The program aimed to equip potential exporters from the Northern Areas with the essential knowledge, skills, and tools required to effectively access international markets.

Organized in collaboration with the Gilgit Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Gilgit Women Chamber of Commerce, and the Karakoram Area Development Organization (KADO), the training sessions brought together over 100 participants, including artisans, women entrepreneurs, and manufacturers.

The events commenced with welcome remarks by Mr. Ashfaq Ahmed, Vice President FPCCI, and Mr. Abbas Ali, CEO KADO, who appreciated TDAP’s initiative and emphasized the need for inclusive trade development in the region. Mr. Nazir Ali, Deputy Director/In-Charge TDAP GB, outlined TDAP’s initiatives for product development, market access, and institutional support for exporters.Ms Khushnoor Deedar , Founding Presindent Women CCI Gilgit also participated in the session

Ms. Afshan Uroos, Deputy Manager TDAP and certified NETP trainer, delivered comprehensive training across five key modules—Export Research, Documentation, Financing, Marketing, and E-Commerce—and introduced participants to TDAP’s Market Intelligence Platforms, designed to help exporters convert inquiries into real trade opportunities. Additionally, Ms. Afsheen, Project Manager KADO, presented product development strategies tailored to the unique offerings of the region, encouraging producers to align with international standards.

Producers from a wide range of sectors—apricots, sea buckthorn, cherries, honey, woolen shawls, handmade bags, rugs, carpets, handicrafts, gems & jewelry, and metallic products—engaged actively in the sessions. They raised critical challenges including the lack of bulk supply and infrastructure in Gilgit, the need for fruit processing plants in Hunza, and difficulties in obtaining NTN registration and completing export documentation in Skardu. Participants recommended practical solutions, such as forming a private limited company in Gilgit to consolidate supply and a joint Customs-TDAP workshop in Skardu for on-site support with export registration processes.

Some attendees also sought targeted guidance on export procedures for sesame seeds, apple cider, and food products via freight forwarders. In response, TDAP invited them to participate in the upcoming FoodAg 2025 exhibition, which will offer product showcasing opportunities and B2B meetings with international buyers.

The sessions concluded with a vote of thanks and strong appreciation from the participants, who expressed enthusiasm for future training sessions, webinars, and participation in international trade fairs. The initiative marks a significant step by TDAP in unlocking and supporting the untapped export potential of Pakistan’s Northern regions.