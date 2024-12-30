Mingora, Swat : December, 30, 2024 : The Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) organized Swat Trade Show 2024, from December -28- 29, 2024, at Nakreezay Event Complex, Mingora, Swat. The trade show was inaugurated by Mr. Muhammad Zubair Motiwala, Chief Executive of TDAP and Mr. Sheryar Taj, Secretary TDAP along with Muhammad Naseer, Senior Director General and Mr. Noman Basheer, Director General Peshawar While welcoming the guests, Mr. Muhammad Zubair Motiwala, Chief Executive TDAP said that these trade shows promote trade and economic development of the country. The Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) organized Swat Trade Show 2024, from December -28- 29, 2024, at Nakreezay Event Complex, Mingora, Swat.

Addressing the concluding session of the two days Swat Trade Show 2024, Chief Guest Engr Amir Muqam, Federal Minister for Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir Affairs and States and Frontier Regions (SAFRON) appreciated the efforts of TDAP. He said that TDAP’s efforts for empowerment and promotion of local businesses besides economic development of the region are important. Engr Amir Muqam also said that Swat trade show would help provide opportunities to local traders in expansion of their business and attract investment besides enhancing the country’s economy significantly.

Emphasizing on the importance of trade shows, Mr. Muhammad Zubair Motiwala said that such shows will empower the business community and will enhance trade and development across diverse sectors and regions of Pakistan. He also discussed about the rich heritage, culture and craftsmanship-of Swat and its potential in economic growth of the country. He further said that Swat produces high-quality fruits, honey, and furniture to exquisite handicrafts and gemstones. These products are not only a source of pride for our nation but also hold immense potential in international markets.

Mr.Noor Mohammad, President Swat Chamber of Commerce and Industry, ?Prof. Dr .Hassan Sher, Vice Chancellor Swat University , Mr. ?Salahuddin Khan, President Apples Growers Association and Wajid Ali Khan, Former Minister for Forest Department, Government of KP also attended the Swat Trade Show 2024.

The event reflected TDAP’s dedication to empower local businesses and in promoting economic growth in the region. The event brought together businesses, entrepreneurs and investors to showcase their products and services in an international mode on more than 80 stalls. It offered business to business (B2B) meetings and networking opportunities. Trade Development Conference on trade- related topics, cultural performances and traditional food stalls were the allied trade promotional activities on the very occasion of the two days Trade show. In the end, Mr. Sheryar Taj, Secretary TDAP, thanked all the guests, participants and organizers for successful trade show and assured of organizing these shows on regular basis.